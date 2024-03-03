Visit these Alabama Chinese restaurants to celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Enter the dragon.

We’re into the Year of the Dragon, according to the zodiac-based Chinese lunar calendar, which names each year for one of 12 symbolic creatures that are said to supply personality traits to people born in those years.

The Year of the Dragon began Feb. 10, during the second new moon after the winter solstice. It ends with the next lunar new year, on Jan. 28, 2025.

Chinese food is the most popular international cuisine in the United States, studies show. More than 24,000 Chinese-style restaurants make variations on dishes from the cities or provinces Canton (aka Guangzhou), Shanghai and Hunan, as well as dishes created strictly for the American palate that were originally inspired by Chinese recipes.

But for the Year of the Dragon, you want food that breathes fire. You want Sichuan cuisine.

Food from that province in southwest China is known for being very spicy yet complex. The burn comes from chile peppers — dried and fresh — spicy fermented sauces and Sichuan “peppercorns” from the Chinese prickly ash tree. Combined and boosted with garlic, ginger and onions wok-cooked over intense fire, they produce what the Chinese call “mala” — a flavor that is at once numbing, tingling and piercing.

Shangri-La in Birmingham. (Shangri-La / Facebook) Yuan Mei Asian Noodles in Mobile. (Yuan Mei Asian Noodles / Facebook) Mr. Chen’s has four Alabama locations. (Mr. Chen’s / Facebook)

Some of the Sichuan dishes listed below are commonly found on Chinese restaurant menus throughout Alabama, while others must be sought out from those that specialize in traditional dishes from specific regions.

The latter include Shangri La in Birmingham; Red Pearl and Great Wall in Homewood; Mr. Chen’s in Hoover, Homewood, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa; Yuan Mei Asian Noodles in Mobile, and Lucky Pot Chinese Restaurant in Auburn.

In addition to the dishes below, dragon-fire keywords to look for on menus include ma la, kung pao and twice-cooked.

Dandan noodles – Dandan is the transliteration for “carrying pole,” which street vendors used to transport and distribute their cooked dishes. Pale-white wheat noodles are bathed in red chile oil and ground Sichuan peppercorns, and topped with green onions, preserved vegetables and minced pork. It’s a great starter for sharing. Vegetarian? Ask them to hold the pork.

Spicy eggplant – The Sichuan version of the popular vegetable in Chinese cuisine is called by many names, including Yu Xiang. Pieces of globe eggplant are cooked in a thick, sweet, spicy, sour and fragrant sauce that includes Chinese vinegar, fermented spicy bean paste, fresh peppers and lots of ginger, onion and garlic. It can be a vegetarian-friendly entree but also works as a shared vegetable dish.

Lucky Pot in Auburn. (Lucky Pot Chinese Restaurant / Facebook) Mr. Chen’s has four Alabama locations. (Mr. Chen’s / Facebook)

Flaming pan – This is a family of dishes that are wok-cooked and served in pans perched over a small flame, like those used for fondue. The Great Wall in Homewood serves versions starring beef, shrimp, fish, crab and vegetables. It’s a good entry-level entrée for those new to Sichuan cooking.

Hot pot/dry pot – These are variations of communal dishes designed to be shared. Hot pot starts with a broth packed with chile peppers and heated at the table by a flame; diners use it to cook their own meat and vegetables, which impart their own flavors to the broth. Dry pot, which is less common in Alabama, is a stir-fried version with customized ingredients served in a flame-heated dish.

Ma po tofu – A classic entrée that appears on menus throughout the state, it is made with cubes of soft tofu simmered in a soupy sauce based on the spicy fermented bean paste doubanjiang, along with Sichuan peppercorn and chile oil. It’s traditionally topped with cooked minced pork, but meatless variations also are common.

Sichuan boiled fish – This entrée is also known as Shiu Zhu Yu, which translates as “water-boiled fish.” But that “water” is spiked with fistfuls of dried chiles, chile bean paste, rice wine and Sichuan peppercorn.

Wontons in chile oil – Dumplings are one of the traditional lucky foods served for Chinese New Year celebrations, and wontons are their baby brothers. These tortellini-like twists are bathed in spicy oil and garnished. Another version uses a spicy peanut sauce.

A version of this story originally appeared on SoulGrown.