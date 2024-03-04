Alabama voters head to the polls March 5 as part of Super Tuesday

On Tuesday, March 5, Alabama voters have the opportunity to participate in the state’s 2024 Primary Election. Voters across the state will select party nominees for posts ranging from county-level offices to Alabama’s seven seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and from president of the Alabama Public Service Commission to president of the United States.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To vote, an acceptable form of photo identification must be presented. Approved identification includes a valid Alabama driver’s license or nondriver ID, a valid U.S. passport or government employee ID, or a student, military or tribal ID.

Alabama’s primary is part of “Super Tuesday,” with primaries or party caucuses in 16 states and the territory of American Samoa. The contests will choose approximately one-third of all delegates to this summer’s national Democratic and Republican presidential nominating conventions.

Super Tuesday is less suspenseful in 2024 than in some previous years, with most observers expecting President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to secure the nominations of their respective parties. But other races offer voters around the state opportunities to nominate candidates for judgeships, county commissions and constable.

Tuesday also marks the first election held under Alabama’s new Congressional map. Redrawn in 2023, the new map resulted in significant geographic shifts in several of the state’s seven congressional districts. In all some three dozen candidates are running for Congress on Tuesday, including 18 candidates in the open Second Congressional District, the only one with no incumbent on the ballot.

In addition, voters will consider an amendment to the Alabama Constitution. Voter approval of Amendment 1 would remove a procedural obstacle to getting local bills approved in the Alabama Legislature. Proposed to improve the efficiency of the legislative process, the amendment is supported by a broad, bipartisan coalition of legislators.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s office provides comprehensive voter and election information, including sample ballots for every county.