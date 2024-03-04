College students from across Southeast converge at Showcase Mobile

For more than 120 college juniors and seniors from across the Southeast, the road recently led to Mobile, Alabama, for a two-day gathering that spotlighted what the Port City offers in the way of rewarding careers.

The first-ever Showcase Mobile, hosted by the Mobile Chamber, took place Feb. 22-23. The event connected career-seekers from 13 colleges and universities with local businesses and industry, providing the students networking opportunities and a chance to tour the city.

“To have over 120 young people from colleges throughout the Southeast take the time to come here and see what we’ve got, think about whether they’d like to have a career here – that’s big for us,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne.

“Mobile has been producing so many new jobs, and we know we can’t fill them all with the people who currently live here. It makes my heart feel good looking around this room to see all of these young people, because that’s our future,” Byrne said. “We’re in a golden age in Mobile. We’ve got something going here that people around the county are flocking to. The jobs are great here, but it’s also about the quality of life.”

College students and business professionals network at Fuse Factory in downtown Mobile. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) Mobile Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bradley Byrne spoke to Showcase Mobile participants at Fuse Factory. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) Stephen McNair, director of External Affairs for the city of Mobile, spoke to students during breakfast at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

Students charted a course through Showcase Mobile based on their chosen industry pathways: aerospace, healthcare, supply chain and maritime logistics.

Jessica Wofford, manager of events and protocol at global shipbuilder Austal USA, said: “Austal is very excited to have this opportunity to be able to bring in individuals who are interested in maritime logistics.”

“With growing expansion and several new contracts over the last several years, we’re looking for qualified candidates who are excited about this area,” Wofford said.

“As we look to the future, we anticipate more qualified professionals will be needed all across our region to support growing sectors of our economy such as manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain and others,” said Patrick Murphy, Mobile Division vice president of Alabama Power and board chair- elect for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. “Events like this showcase, the first of its kind in the state, help us attract young professionals to join our community and become a part of our area workforce. Mobile not only offers many opportunities for professional growth and advancement, but also a wonderful quality of life along the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast.”

Indeed, with most of the students at Showcase Mobile coming from outside the state, organizers focused on the advantages of a career in Mobile, and what makes the city and Alabama’s Gulf Coast special.

Students in the healthcare pathway visited USA Health and Infirmary Health. (contributed) Students in the chemical manufacturing pathway visited Alabama Power, Evonik and Vertex. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) Students in the supply chain and maritime logistics pathway visited Amazon, APM Terminals and Austal USA. (contributed)

“If you want to live somewhere that’s a unique place that feels accessible, that’s Mobile,” said Stephen McNair, director of External Affairs for the city of Mobile. “You can move the needle in a city and a community of this size. It has all of the opportunities you need to succeed and to have everything you want.

“You can also make a tangible difference,” McNair added. “If you move to Atlanta, you’re going to be one of a million – and sure you can find a good job there. But Mobile is different.

“You can have a cost of living here where you can own a home and not have to commute two hours in from northern Virginia to downtown D.C., living with four roommates, hoping that your car makes it on the commute every day. You can actually buy a house here in a good neighborhood with good schools, and the commute is typically 10 to 15 minutes.”

Mobile has seen a world of growth, experiencing a 238% increase in containerized traffic through its port since 2015, and becoming a premier destination for aircraft design and assembly. The Port City also has experienced investment and success in continuing to expand its metal and chemical manufacturing. Finally, as home to three major hospital systems, the healthcare industry plays a crucial role in Mobile.

Guy Divin Samandari, a finance major at Alabama State University, said: “Participating in Showcase Mobile was truly eye-opening. Witnessing the intricate processes at ST Engineering, Airbus and Continental Aerospace Technologies reaffirmed my belief in the power of collaboration and innovation within the aviation industry.”

Ian Yang, a business management student at Auburn University, said attending the two-day event provided him with a new perspective on the business environment in Mobile.

“Attending Showcase Mobile was an enlightening experience, offering me a deep dive into the vibrant business ecosystem of Mobile and the diverse career opportunities it harbors,” Yang said. “The chance to engage directly with industry leaders and peers during the event not only broadened my perspectives but also reinforced my belief in the potential for professional growth and innovation within this dynamic community. I intend to use the knowledge and insights gained from this experience in my future studies and career development.”

More information about job opportunities in the Mobile area is available on More to Mobile.com.