James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama late tonight; more rain by Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase across Alabama this afternoon; rain will continue at times through tonight. Amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are likely over most of the state before the rain ends after midnight.

Drier air returns Wednesday and Thursday; we expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the 70s. An isolated shower can’t be totally ruled out, but the chance of any one spot getting wet is only 10%.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Another wet weather system will bring rain and thunderstorms to Alabama Friday and Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms south of a line from Thomasville to Greenville to Dothan Friday afternoon and night. The amount of instability available remains very much in question, but a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out over far south Alabama. The main concern statewide is heavy rain and flooding; amounts of 2-3 inches are likely with this system. The heaviest rain will likely come Friday afternoon and night, but some rain is likely into the daytime Saturday. The highs both Saturday and Sunday will be close to 70 degrees.

Dry air returns to the Deep South Saturday night, and Sunday will be sunny and cooler, with a high between 55 and 65 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday through Wednesday with a warming trend; temperatures reach the 70s by Wednesday. A few showers could return Thursday or Friday, but for now it doesn’t look like a big rain. ON THIS DATE IN 1963: An F3 tornado moved through the Birmingham metro area. It first touched down in Bessemer, then moved northeast, remaining on the ground for 15 miles, tearing through Homewood and into Mountain Brook. Bessemer was the hardest hit, with the worst damage along Second and Third avenues between 19th and 21st streets. Fortunately, the tornado killed no one, but 35 people were injured along its path.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: An F2 tornado killed one person and injured six others in Heard County, Georgia. A stronger F3 tornado injured 23 people and caused more than $5 million in damage around Grantville, Georgia.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.