SEEDS funding aims to unlock growth potential of rural Alabama sites

In the northwest Alabama communities of Hamilton and Sulligent, long-running efforts to develop industrial sites that entice growing companies just received a catapult boost, thanks to the state’s new SEEDS program.

Officially named the Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act, SEEDS provides grants to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites in the state.

It’s steering a $99,000 site assessment grant to the new 75-acre Sulligent Industrial Park in rural Lamar County, while the 220-acre Hamilton I-22 Industrial Park in Marion County will receive an $80,000 assessment grant.

“This SEEDS award will help local leaders in Sulligent and in Hamilton make their best industrial sites even more attractive to industrial prospects and private capital investment,” said Tom Wisemiller, president and CEO of the Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance.

“The two sites — the Hamilton I-22 Industrial Park and the Sulligent industrial site on U.S. 278 — have numerous key advantages, but the local communities needed to do some additional due diligence and planning activities,” he said.

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the State Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) had approved the first batch of SEEDS grants, totaling more than $30 million.

A large chunk of that funding is heading to sites in Alabama’s “targeted” rural counties.

“We’re fully committed to supporting economic growth in Alabama’s rural counties, and funding from the SEEDS program will help many rural communities become more competitive for projects that bring new investment and jobs,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Rural impact

Nine sites in Alabama’s targeted counties received SEEDS site assessment grants totaling $743,000, which will be combined with more than $280,000 in local matching funds. The sites are in Autauga, Dale, Clay, Chilton, Lowndes, Conecuh and Greene counties, in addition to Lamar and Marion.

Two other sites in rural counties received a combined $6.4 million in SEEDS site development grants. Most of that funding — $5.7 million — will go to purchase land for the proposed Enterprise Commerce Park in Coffee County. The remainder is being directed to the Atmore Industrial Park in Escambia County.

The SEEDS grant for Enterprise was the largest among the 29 approved by SIDA on Feb. 26.

The city of Enterprise, its industrial development board and the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. requested SEEDs funding to purchase and improve 296 acres for its proposed Enterprise Commerce Park, according to Southeast Gas, which will provide service to the site.

The project’s cost is roughly $8.5 million, including $2.8 million from the city.

“Availability of rail and direct, four-lane highway access makes this site attractive and marketable to a broader audience and will allow the community to continue to grow and diversify its industrial base,” said Jesse Quillen, executive director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Board.

Quillen said the park will help attract companies in targeted sectors, including advanced manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, aviation, agriculture, automotive, and military and defense.

Accelerating development

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said SEEDS funding will act as a catalyst to advance economic development efforts in rural Alabama.

“These SEEDS grants will add a significant spark to the efforts already under way in many communities across rural Alabama to develop industrial sites that are attractive to growing companies,” Tuck said. “This funding is an investment in the future of these communities.”

Bryant Whaley, director of economic development for the city of Prattville, thinks a $46,000 site assessment grant will bolster the future of the 352-acre South Industrial Park.

“Prattville will be using funds from the SEEDS grant to complete new assessments in the South Industrial Park to keep the park pad ready for future projects,” Whaley said. “The assessments will allow Prattville to remain competitive with other sites across the state and Southeast.”

Realizing potential

Wisemiller with the Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance said the SEEDS funding will elevate the competitiveness of the sites in Sulligent and Hamilton.

“When site selectors and company execs come to the area, we can answer all their questions and show them our plans for how we could expedite their projects and meet all their needs while making their projects more cost effective,” he said.

Wisemiller said he is excited about the potential of both sites.

“The Hamilton I-22 Industrial Park is located right off Exit 14 on I-22. We’ve received strong interest in the park the past few years. SEEDS will help the Hamilton Industrial Development Board to plan for key infrastructure and access upgrades and get a better understanding of how to utilize additional acreage at the back door of the park,” he said.

Wisemiller sees the Hamilton I-22 Industrial Park as a prime location for a Tier 1 or 2 automotive supplier or another advanced manufacturer, while the new Sulligent industrial site is brimming with promise.

“We need to plan for development of this future industrial development area while completing necessary due diligence,” he said. “Thanks to SEEDS, the local community can proceed with that work.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.