Alabama holds graduation for first-of-its-kind Army Warrant Officer Candidate School
The small ceremonial hall at Fort McClellan in Anniston has seen countless graduations, but its latest was unique.
On Jan. 30, the 200th Regimental Training Institute‘s Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) became the first to train and graduate new warrant officers from all three components of the U.S. Army.
Alabama National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Jolly said it was the first of many combined classes the school will train, due to an increasing need for warrant officers force-wide.
“This collaboration underscores the Alabama National Guard’s capability to fulfill active-duty missions when called upon,” Jolly said. “It demonstrates our readiness and ability to effectively train candidates from all components.”
Jolly said the Alabama National Guard WOCS program has been redeveloped over several years into this new form as a “Total Army School” designed to provide more critically needed warrant officers to units across the country and stationed around the world. Over the course of the next three years, WOCS at Fort McClellan expects to train approximately 360 active, 372 Guard and 348 Reserve soldiers.
The Guard’s WOCS course manager, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bryan Otwell, said the new combined course will improve the efficiency of warrant officer training, as well as providing parity between components.
“We’re committed to fostering officers of character,” Otwell said. “We shape our graduates to be dedicated lifelong learners and to selfless service of their subordinates, superiors and nation.”
Reflecting on their experiences, graduates expressed appreciation for the rigorous-yet-rewarding nature of the program.
“I would say that this school was very intense and productive; I never felt that I was just standing by,” said Army Reserve Warrant Officer 1 Abel Chavarin from the 301st Military Intelligence Battalion. “I think one of the bigger things I learned was how leadership works behind the scenes. I’ve never had that exposure at my unit.”
“I was super humbled,” said Active Duty Warrant Officer 1 Nicholas Rodriguez from the 101st Airborne Division. “Being around Guard and Reserve just brings so many different experiences that I am not used to. I have one profession and I do the same thing all the time – and I’m very good at it – but I think that people that can balance multiple careers bring a lot of experience, and I was able to take a lot away from that.”
According to Otwell, the course is 28 days long and is led by Training, Advising, and Counseling (TAC) Officers, along with academic instructors that provide comprehensive education, coaching and mentoring to candidates, preparing them to assume the responsibilities of a U.S. Army officer. Throughout the rigorous curriculum, candidates engage in experiential learning events, including warrior tasks and battle drills, offering invaluable leadership opportunities and reinforcing operational environment lessons.
“Our school stands as a crucial institution in shaping the future leaders of the Army, National Guard and Reserves,” Otwell said. “With its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, we remain at the forefront of officer education and development.”