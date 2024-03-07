Can’t Miss Alabama: Make the most of your weekend at the Sidewalk Film Center, other family outings

Women’s History Month

Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state:

Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume

The Birmingham Museum of Art is paying tribute to the clothes and costumes that have played a monumental role in the creative world of Walt Disney. The exhibit presents 70 costumes spanning nearly half a century, highlighting the innovative ways some of Disney’s most iconic characters are brought to life through the artistry and imagination of their costumes. The exhibit continues through Sunday, Aug. 18. Learn more about the exhibit here. For ticket information, click here.

Rock the Country tickets for sale

The folks behind Rock the South have launched the new Rock the Country festival featuring Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Uncle Kracker and other artists. The festival arrives in Mobile June 21-22. For tickets and the complete lineup, visit the website. Read more about Rock the Country here. Follow this link for details about the Rock the South festival in Cullman July 18-20.

Kid Rock is one of the headliners for Rock the Country, a two-day music festival coming to Mobile. (Mike Carlson / Getty Images) Jason Aldean is one of the headliners for Rock the Country, a two-day music festival coming to Mobile. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

​Montgomery Whitewater Park

Kick off spring at Montgomery Whitewater Park with concerts, whitewater rafting, kayaking, flatwater paddling and local, national and international competitions including the U.S. Olympic Team trials.

Spring events include:

March 7-29: Friday Night Live Series.

Friday Night Live Series. March 16 : Green Water Get Down.

: Green Water Get Down. March 16-May 4: The Get Down Concert Series.

The Get Down Concert Series. March 22-24: U.S. Open Whitewater Championships.

U.S. Open Whitewater Championships. April 13-14: U.S. Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Olympic Team Trials.

U.S. Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Olympic Team Trials. May 11: All Forward Corporate Raft Race.

For more information, visit montgomerywhitewater.com.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

For the first time, some of the world’s best two-wheel racers will converge on Birmingham’s Protective Stadium for a night of nonstop action Saturday, March 9. The SuperMotocross World Championship series consists of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing, building toward the SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final. All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and all 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared among NBC, USA Network and CNBC. Click here for tickets.

Enjoy an action-packed night at Monster Energy AMA Supercross March 9 at Protective Stadium. (Feld Motor Sports) Chase Sexton signs autographs during FanFest in Salt Lake City prior to winning his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. (Feld Motor Sports) Enjoy an action-packed night at Monster Energy AMA Supercross March 9 at Protective Stadium. (Feld Motor Sports) Enjoy an action-packed night at Monster Energy AMA Supercross March 9 at Protective Stadium. (Feld Motor Sports)

Orange Beach Festival of Art

The annual Orange Beach Festival of Art, March 9-10, is a celebration of visual, performing, musical and culinary arts. The show was selected as Best Art Show in Alabama for three of the past four years by Alabama Magazine and is ranked nationally at No. 76 for the top 100 fine art and design shows. The festival is free with music and entertainment featured on two stages. There are multiple parking options.

Sporting events

The Birmingham Bulls ice hockey team will square off against the Fayetteville Marksmen at the Pelham Civic Complex March 8-9 at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

The Birmingham Squadron will battle the Greensboro Swarm Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. and the Long Island Nets Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Click here for tickets.