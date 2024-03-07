Can’t Miss Alabama: Make the most of your weekend at the Sidewalk Film Center, other family outings
Women’s History Month
Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state:
- March 7-10: Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, Pizitz building in Birmingham.
- March 7-31: Women’s Month films, Alabama Public Television. Watch live or stream stories about influential women in Alabama and beyond.
- March 12, 16, 21, 28: Celebrating advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
- March 12, 19, 26: Women’s History Month, Mobile Parks and Recreation.
- March 16: Holi Festival, Birmingham Museum of Art.
- March 16: Inaugural HerPower Walk, Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
- March 19: Women of the Kaul Wildflower Garden, Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
- March 26: Leading Ladies On Stage: The Women Who Tell Our Stories, Westin Huntsville.
- Ongoing: Thomasville’s Women Making History, Thomasville Public Library.
Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume
The Birmingham Museum of Art is paying tribute to the clothes and costumes that have played a monumental role in the creative world of Walt Disney. The exhibit presents 70 costumes spanning nearly half a century, highlighting the innovative ways some of Disney’s most iconic characters are brought to life through the artistry and imagination of their costumes. The exhibit continues through Sunday, Aug. 18. Learn more about the exhibit here. For ticket information, click here.
Rock the Country tickets for sale
The folks behind Rock the South have launched the new Rock the Country festival featuring Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Uncle Kracker and other artists. The festival arrives in Mobile June 21-22. For tickets and the complete lineup, visit the website. Read more about Rock the Country here. Follow this link for details about the Rock the South festival in Cullman July 18-20.
Montgomery Whitewater Park
Kick off spring at Montgomery Whitewater Park with concerts, whitewater rafting, kayaking, flatwater paddling and local, national and international competitions including the U.S. Olympic Team trials.
Spring events include:
- March 7-29: Friday Night Live Series.
- March 16: Green Water Get Down.
- March 16-May 4: The Get Down Concert Series.
- March 22-24: U.S. Open Whitewater Championships.
- April 13-14: U.S. Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Olympic Team Trials.
- May 11: All Forward Corporate Raft Race.
For more information, visit montgomerywhitewater.com.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
For the first time, some of the world’s best two-wheel racers will converge on Birmingham’s Protective Stadium for a night of nonstop action Saturday, March 9. The SuperMotocross World Championship series consists of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing, building toward the SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final. All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and all 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared among NBC, USA Network and CNBC. Click here for tickets.
Orange Beach Festival of Art
The annual Orange Beach Festival of Art, March 9-10, is a celebration of visual, performing, musical and culinary arts. The show was selected as Best Art Show in Alabama for three of the past four years by Alabama Magazine and is ranked nationally at No. 76 for the top 100 fine art and design shows. The festival is free with music and entertainment featured on two stages. There are multiple parking options.
Sporting events
- The Birmingham Bulls ice hockey team will square off against the Fayetteville Marksmen at the Pelham Civic Complex March 8-9 at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.
- The Birmingham Squadron will battle the Greensboro Swarm Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. and the Long Island Nets Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Click here for tickets.