Alabama Symphony Orchestra ‘Momentum’ symposium aims to inspire young musicians, boost diversity

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) recently celebrated the success of its inaugural “Momentum” symposium for future music professionals.

The first event of its kind in the state, last month’s symposium drew more than 160 college students from across Alabama, with a special emphasis on attracting aspiring musicians from the state’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The two-day symposium included professional development sessions; roundtable discussions about music education, the recording industry, church music and other related topics; and live concerts.

The symposium featured a stellar lineup of music professionals who not only performed at the event and provided master classes; they also mixed and mingled with the students, offering key insights. Among the performers and presenters: the world-renowned Imani Winds; Jazz flutist Kim Scott; Emmy- and Grammy-award winning composer and producer Henry Panion III, who also serves as director of music technology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB); Brian Nabors, professor of composition/theory at Louisiana State University; and ASO Music Director Carlos Izcaray.

The first night of the symposium, students enjoyed a special “HBCU Celebration!” concert featuring the Miles College Choir, the Talladega College drumline, the Oakwood University Aeolians and the Alabama State University Trombone Choir and Horn Quartet.

“The Alabama Symphony Orchestra was thrilled to get the first edition of Momentum off the ground and running,” Izcaray said.

“Momentum is designed to empower and inspire the next generation of music professionals while increasing diversity in the orchestral music profession. Partnering with other not-for-profits such as the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and UAB’s Arts in Medicine gave meaning and depth to the attendees’ experience.”

Izcaray shared feedback he received from an Alabama State University music faculty member who attended the symposium:

“The experience was incredibly valuable for our students to get out of their own little bubble and to experience other opportunities in music. Seeing my students inspired and hungry to learn was very motivating for me. I have been following up with all of them in their applied lessons. Everyone had a fantastic time!”

ASO leaders are already planning for next year’s Momentum symposium, which is scheduled for Feb. 6-7, 2025. The Alabama Power Foundation is a longtime supporter of the ASO.

Here are some photographic highlights from this year’s Momentum symposium:

Kevin Newton of the Imani Winds teaches a music session during the symposium. (Wynter Byrd) A student at the Alabama Symphony Orchestra “Momentum” symposium.