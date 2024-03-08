James Spann: Good soaking ahead for Alabama, with a few strong storms tonight

James Spann forecasts heavy rain for Alabama with a few strong storms possible from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WET: We have some patchy, light rain across Alabama early this morning, but rain becomes widespread later today and tonight ahead of an approaching storm system. The main concern with this event is heavy rain and some potential flooding; a flash flood watch is in effect for much of the state. Parts of central Alabama could receive more than 4 inches of rain over the next 24 hours; if you live in a flood-prone area, pay attention to flash flood warnings. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a severe weather risk for much of Alabama late this afternoon and tonight. This is a very conditional threat, and high-resolution models suggest any surface-based instability will be confined to the southern third of the state, south of U.S. 80. A few storms over south Alabama tonight could produce strong winds, and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

Heavier storms should exit southeast Alabama by 8-9 a.m.; other than a few lingering showers during the morning, the bulk of Saturday is looking rain free. We might even see some clearing by afternoon as drier air begins to work into the state. Highs today and Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will drop into the 30s over the northern two-thirds of Alabama both Monday and Tuesday mornings, and colder spots could see a light freeze. But we warm into the 70s over the latter half of the week as cold snaps this late in the season don’t last long. Much of the week looks dry, although some rain could return by Friday. Global models continue to suggest some risk of rain lingering into Saturday, March 16.

ON THIS DATE IN 1909: The town of Brinkley, Arkansas, was struck by an estimated F4 tornado, which killed 49 people. The tornado, which was two-thirds of a mile wide, destroyed 860 buildings. Entire families were killed as houses were completely swept away by the storm.

ON THIS DATE IN 2000: An F1 tornado traveled a short distance across Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the evening, injuring 16 people.

