University of Alabama increases capital campaign goal to $1.8 billion

The University of Alabama (UA) Rising Tide capital campaign is setting a new goal, now aiming for an unprecedented $1.8 billion.

The university achieved its initial target of $1.5 billion in late February. As a result, the university is embarking on The Rising Tide 2.0 — a 20% increase in the campaign’s original goal, to be reached by the original end date of Sept. 30, 2026.

By the numbers

UA’s capital campaign, led by co-chairs Karen and Jim Brooks and Kathy and Mike Mouron, has generated almost 1,000 new endowed scholarships, produced 60 new faculty endowments and supported construction of more than 500,000 square feet of campus facilities, university officials reported.

UA recently finished back-to-back record fundraising years, each generating approximately $226 million in new gifts and commitments. More than 160,000 supporters have contributed to the campaign to date.

“The generosity and united ambitions of our alumni and supporters have been incredible to witness,” UA President Stuart R. Bell said. “The passionate investments in our people and facilities are coming to fruition in numerous exciting ways.”

Building on success

Launched publicly in September 2021, The Rising Tide capital campaign laid forth a $1.5 billion plan to advance the university’s research endeavors, increase student access and expand learning and athletics facilities.

“When we publicly launched The Rising Tide in September 2021, we were optimistic about the $1.5 billion goal and were confident we could achieve it,” said Bob Pierce, UA’s vice president for advancement. “None of us thought, at the time, we would reach that mark more than two years ahead of schedule.

“The fact we are now raising the goal by $300 million is a testament to the generosity of our alumni and donors. All our supporters have responded to The Rising Tide in a tremendous way, and it is allowing us to set our sights even higher,” Pierce said.

With the fundraising goal extension, UA will maintain course on its original campaign pillars for endowed scholarships, endowed faculty and research positions, campus facilities and Crimson Tide Athletics.

Pillars of progress

The university’s “Promise” pillar is increasing student access through a broad range of scholarships, including vital fields like education and nursing. Additionally, opportunities for experiential learning are growing in innovative ways, such as UA’s McCullough Institute for Pre-Medical Scholars, which supports aspiring physicians addressing complex medical challenges, and the newly renamed Dr. Robert E. Witt University Fellows Program, a leadership and service program in the UA Honors College.

UA donors also have shown tremendous support for the “Prominence” pillar, with a goal to add 75 new faculty endowments. Faculty in endowed positions established during the campaign are already making their mark across campus, including Amy Hutchison, the Fayard Endowed Chair for Literacy Education, who is increasing community partnerships with K-12 schools and programs such as Arts ’n Autism.

Expansion of learning and collaboration spaces on campus — the campaign’s “Pride” pillar — include the immersive Drummond Lyon Hall for UA’s retail fashion and apparel design programs, the Smith Family Center for the Performing Arts and the state-of-the-art Catherine and Pettus Randall Welcome Center.

As part of the “Passion” pillar, UA Athletics – on the heels of extensive renovations to Bryant-Denny Stadium completed in 2020 – expects to complete the construction of its Golf Training Facility in July.

UA alumni and capital campaign co-chairs Mike and Kathy Mouron, who made a $25 million planned gift in February to match others’ investments in endowments across campus, are excited for the final phase of the campaign.

“Being co-chairs of the campaign has provided us the opportunity to look more closely at the university – academics, facilities, student life – every aspect,” Mike Mouron said. “Through this opportunity, we’ve learned the University of Alabama has defied gravity by growing both enrollment and academic performance. Continued investments by Alabama alumni and friends are critically important to help continue this growth.”

This story previously appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.