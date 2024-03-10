Rosilyn Holladay’s art captures Alabama’s energy

Rosilyn Holladay says the place she lives – Dothan – inspires her art. There, her creativity is nurtured by familiar sights around the southeast Alabama town and the warmth of the people who also live there. Her work is a celebration of life’s vibrancy, and her love of Alabama shines through.

Holladay’s artistic journey began when she was just 10 years old. What started as a hobby evolved into a profound connection with the world of art. As a full-time artist today, Holladay is a beacon of creativity and the co-founder of an art gallery in Dothan.

In addition to fine art, she also offers live event painting, particularly for weddings. With meticulous attention to detail, she collaborates with clients to capture the essence of their special day.

For Holladay, art is more than a profession — it’s a journey of self-discovery, joy and shared experiences. Since Alabama plays a role in a lot of her work, we knew she’d have an easy time answering our essential questions.

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Rosilyn Holladay: My favorite thing about living in Alabama is the variation in terrain. You have beautiful farmlands, forests, beaches, lakes and mountains all in our beautiful state. This comes in handy as an artist looking for inspiration in her surroundings.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Holladay: The people of Alabama are genuine and always wanting to lend a helping hand. For example, I witnessed a car get hit by a runaway tire from an 18-wheeler, and we were able to stop and help the young lady. Before we called for any help, there were two gentlemen who used their own cars to stop traffic on the busy highway and come check on everyone until help could arrive. This is just one of many examples of people who will go out of their way to help you here in Alabama.

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Holladay: The most beautiful place in Alabama, in my opinion, is Gulf Shores. I grew up going to that beach almost every weekend and it holds a special place in my heart. I would spend hours scouring the shores for shells and treasures; now I have two boys who love to help in the search.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you and why.

Holladay: Rosa Parks. She is such an inspiration of bravery and poise for standing up for what was right. We should all strive to demonstrate this much courage when standing up for what is right and just.

TIA: What do you love most about your hometown?

Holladay: One of my favorite little-known facts about Dothan is the reason behind its name. Dothan was named after a verse in the Bible, “…Let us go to Dothan.” (Genesis 37:17). The context of this verse is the story of Joseph (the one with the coat of many colors). This biblical story is one of bravery, leadership, forgiveness, humility and refuge. These are wonderful examples for the foundations of a city, and the people of Dothan represent many of these wonderful qualities.

