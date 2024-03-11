James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Wednesday; rain returns Thursday night, Friday

James Spann forecasts another cold night for Alabama before a warm-up begins from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COLD START: Here are some observations across Alabama about one hour before sunrise (these numbers could drop even more):

Fort Payne — 28

Haleyville — 28

Gadsden — 29

Hueytown — 30

Pell City — 30

Jasper — 30

Decatur — 31

Chelsea — 32

Anniston — 34

Birmingham — 35

Huntsville — 38

Tuscaloosa — 38

Montgomery — 39

Mobile — 50

Today will be mostly sunny with highs generally in the 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold, and again some of the colder spots could drop to the freezing mark early Tuesday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Look for a warming trend after tonight; afternoon temperatures return to the 70s through midweek, and some spots could see low 80s by Thursday. We will bring in a chance of showers late Thursday and Thursday night; then rain and thunderstorms are likely statewide Friday. A few strong storms are possible, but forecast wind profiles suggest no tornado threat. Some hail will be possible with the heavier thunderstorms.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will remain unsettled. There is some chance we get a break in the rain on Saturday if the American Global Forecast System is correct, but the reliable European model suggests we will need to maintain some chance of rain on both days. Rain amounts Friday through Sunday will be 1-3 inches for most communities, and highs will be between 71 and 76 degrees in most places over the weekend. The bottom line is to plan on a wet weekend, although there will be dry periods.

NEXT WEEK: Colder, drier air returns for the first half of the week, and colder spots could be at or below the freezing mark again by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, March 19-20. For now, much of the week looks dry.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado cut an 18-mile path through Haskell and Knox counties in Texas. Seventeen people were killed, and an eight-block area of Knox City was leveled.

ON THIS DATE IN 1963: An F4 tornado tore through Cullman County, killing two people. The hardest-hit communities included Good Hope, Berlin and Fairview. Approximately 20 homes and 20 farm buildings were destroyed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.