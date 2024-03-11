James Spann: Cold again in Alabama tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COOL MARCH DAY: Temperatures are generally between 58 and 63 degrees across Alabama this afternoon; the average high for Birmingham on March 11 is 66. A few clouds are over the southern half of the state, but the low levels remain very dry. Tonight will be mostly fair and cold, and again some of the colder spots could drop to the freezing mark early Tuesday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Look for a warming trend after tonight; afternoon temperatures return to the 70s through midweek, and some spots could see low 80s by Thursday. We will bring in a chance of showers late Thursday and Thursday night; then rain and thunderstorms are likely statewide Friday. A few strong storms are possible, but forecast wind profiles suggest no tornado threat. Some hail will be possible with the heavier thunderstorms.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will remain unsettled. New global data suggests showers are possible Saturday, followed by more widespread rain on Sunday. Rain amounts Friday through Sunday will be 1-3 inches for most communities, and highs will be 71 to 76 degrees in most places over the weekend. The bottom line is to plan on a wet weekend, although there will be dry periods.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will likely linger into Monday, but colder, drier air returns Tuesday. Colder spots could be at or below freezing again by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, March 19-20. For now, much of the week looks dry after Monday. ON THIS DATE IN 1953: An F4 tornado cut an 18-mile path through Haskell and Knox counties in Texas. Seventeen people were killed, and an eight-block area of Knox City was leveled.

ON THIS DATE IN 1963: An F4 tornado tore through Cullman County, killing two people. The hardest-hit communities included Good Hope, Berlin and Fairview. Approximately 20 homes and 20 farm buildings were destroyed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.