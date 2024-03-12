James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama; rain returns later this week

James Spann forecasts a big warm-up for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ANOTHER COLD START: A few spots are below freezing across north Alabama again early this morning, including:

Oneonta — 29

Gadsden — 30

Fort Payne — 30

Haleyville — 31

Margaret — 31

Jasper — 32

Most other communities over north Alabama are in the 30s with scattered frost. But we warm nicely today; temperatures reach the low 70s this afternoon with a sunny sky.

Wednesday will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 70s. By Thursday afternoon, 80-degree warmth is possible in a few spots as the warming trend continues. Clouds will increase Thursday, and a few showers are possible over the western half of the state during the day. Showers are more likely Thursday night as moisture levels continue to rise.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain and thunderstorms are likely statewide Friday and Friday night. A few strong storms are possible, but the overall severe weather threat looks fairly low at this point with limited dynamic forcing. Wet weather continues over the weekend; we will deal with showers on Saturday, followed by more widespread rain Sunday. It certainly won’t rain all weekend, and the sun might peek out at times Saturday.

Rain totals Friday through Sunday night will be 2-3 inches for most of Alabama, and some flooding is possible. Highs will be in the 70s Friday and Saturday, followed by 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain on Monday will be most likely confined to far south Alabama, in the general area between Mobile and Dothan. Then, another shot of cold air will drop into the Deep South, and another late-season freeze looks likely by Tuesday morning with lows between 25 and 35 degrees over the northern half of the state. Rain will likely return by either Thursday or Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1993: The generational “Blizzard of ’93” was underway. All 67 Alabama counties had measurable snow. Winds gusted to nearly hurricane force on ridges with white-out conditions; snow amounts of 1 to 2 feet were common over the northern half of the state, with drifts to 4 feet. Some had no power for more than a week. We forecast 6 to 16 inches of snow going into the event, but many didn’t listen since it was mid-March, the flowers were blooming and the high on March 10, 1993 (two days before the blizzard), was 75.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.