Southern Roots Nut Co. plans Alabama processing hub with 120 jobs

Southern Roots Nut Co. plans to open a pecan processing facility in Dothan, where the New Mexico-based company will create 120 jobs in Alabama’s Wiregrass region, according to an announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Southern Roots will invest nearly $16.6 million to outfit an existing building and construct a new facility in Houston County as a hub to process, store and distribute raw pecans.

“Year after year, the skilled hands working at Alabama’s food production businesses prove there is a good reason the state’s agriculture industry has earned a national reputation,” Ivey said.

Southern Roots is a pecan grower and processor that specializes in delivering high-quality pecans and pecan products to customers worldwide. The company focuses on sustainable farming practices and advanced technology to ensure efficiency and quality in its operations.

The company’s products include shelled and unshelled pecans, flavored pecans and pecan oil.

“My family has called Dothan home since early 2018 and I couldn’t think of a better place to continue our family’s tradition shelling and processing pecans than Dothan,” said Brandon Harrell, Southern Roots’ chief operating officer and president of sales. “We are truly excited to partner with business-friendly state, county and city officials who truly want the best opportunities for their respective areas.

“We’re honored to have roots in Dothan, Alabama.”

Growth plans

As part of the growth project in Houston County, Southern Roots is committed to creating 120 jobs with an annual payroll exceeding $4.1 million, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. The job creation is projected to take place during a two-year time frame.

“Pecans are a trademark product for Alabama’s agriculture industry, with an estimated 9,000 acres of orchards in the state,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The processing facility planned by Southern Roots is good news for those involved in the business of Alabama’s official state nut,” she said.

Southern Roots selected the Dothan site over a competing location in Georgia, according to the department.

The state of Alabama is joining the city of Dothan to support the project through a package that includes tax credits and AIDT workforce development services.

The city and the Industrial Development Board are providing the company with assistance through the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority Capital Fund Program, local statutory tax abatements and discretionary support.

Local impact

Officials in Dothan and Houston County applauded the project.

“We are excited to welcome Southern Roots Nut Co. to our economically diverse community. The jobs that they are creating will have a long-lasting positive impact on our Wiregrass region,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.

Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe said: “The people of Houston County are thankful for the opportunities that Southern Roots Nut Co. is bringing to our area. The company’s high standard of sourcing world-class pecans aligns well with the agriculturally rich Wiregrass community.”

In a joint statement, state Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Paul Lee said “the Wiregrass region continues to excel in diversifying its economy by welcoming Southern Roots Nut Co. The family values of Southern Roots will positively impact its future local workforce.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.