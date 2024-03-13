James Spann: Alabama highs near 80 Thursday; rain, storms return Friday

James Spann forecasts another nice day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Dry, mild weather continues across Alabama today with a high in the 70s. It looks like Thursday will be the warmest day so far this year as temperatures reach the 78- to 83-degree range by afternoon. Clouds will slowly increase, and a shower is possible Thursday night. Rain and thunderstorms return to the state on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a low-end marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of north and central Alabama Friday.

Heavier thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail and strong, gusty winds. Tornadoes are not expected based on the forecast wind profiles. Rain amounts will be 1-2 inches for most of the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend forecast is trending drier. It looks like a decent part of the state will be rain free Saturday with just a few isolated showers, mostly over the southern counties. Some rain is likely Sunday, with the highest coverage over the southern two-thirds of Alabama. The high Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s, followed by a high Sunday between 67 and 73 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be dry and much colder. A late-season freeze is likely over the northern half of Alabama Tuesday morning, with lows between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities. Rain will likely return Thursday and Thursday night; the air will be stable and severe storms are not expected.

ON THIS DATE IN 1913: A major tornado outbreak struck much of the southern United States, with tornadoes killing numerous people in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. The most violent tornado in Alabama moved through parts of Clarke and Wilcox counties; 27 people were killed in the community of Lower Peach Tree. Three children were killed by a tornado at Florence.

