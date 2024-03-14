Can’t Miss Alabama: Lucky Irish-inspired events through St. Patrick’s Day weekend
St. Patrick’s Day events
Here are some lucky St. Patrick’s Day events taking place around the state:
- March 14-17: St. Patrick’s 40th Celebration, Five Points South in Birmingham.
- March 15: St. Patrick’s Irish Murder Mystery Dinner, Arlington Historic Home and Gardens in Birmingham.
- March 15: St. Patrick’s Paint Night, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub in Anniston.
- March 16: St. Patrick’s Day Crawfish Boil, Oak Mountain Brewing Company in Birmingham.
- March 16: The Official Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl, Tin Roof in Birmingham.
- March 16: World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Half Pint 0.5K, downtown Enterprise.
- March 16: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Huntsville.
- March 16: St. Patrick’s Day 1M, 5K & 10K, Sage Park in Mobile.
- March 16: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, O’Daly’s Irish Pub in Mobile.
- March 17: Midtown’s Luck on Main Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party in Auburn.
Renew Our Rivers
The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Logan Martin Lake (Coosa River) will take place March 16-23. Those interested in volunteering should contact Bud Kitchin at 256-239-0242. Cleanup supplies will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.
Women’s History Month
Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state:
- March 14-31: Women’s Month films, Alabama Public Television. Watch live or stream stories about influential women in Alabama and beyond.
- March 16: Holi Festival, Birmingham Museum of Art.
- March 16: Inaugural HerPower Walk, Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
- March 16, 21, 28: Celebrating advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
- March 19: Women of the Kaul Wildflower Garden, Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Registration is required.
- March 26: Leading Ladies On Stage: The Women Who Tell Our Stories, Westin Huntsville.
- Ongoing: Thomasville’s Women Making History, Thomasville Public Library.
Cody Johnson in concert
Known for his explosive live shows, Cody Johnson will perform Saturday, March 16, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Johnson has established a following of loyal fans who regularly sell out shows across the country and have helped him accumulate more than two billion streams worldwide. He is the recipient of multiple Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards nominations.
American Theatre Guild presents ‘Hadestown’
Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today and always. “Hadestown” will be performed at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex March 19-24. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com.
‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’
Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country, “The Golden Girls” are back with a brand-new stage show. It brings Miami’s sassiest seniors to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Thursday, March 14. Sophia is out on bail after being busted for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new, (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Attendees must be 18 years or older.
Vulcan Park & Museum
Vulcan Park & Museum is celebrating 120 years since the statue of Vulcan’s creation, and the newly reopened observation tower, which had been closed since June 2023 for restoration. A block party, launching a new series of events called Sunsets at Vulcan, will kick off the celebration on Friday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 50 guests to climb the stairs to the top of the tower will receive a prize. Tickets are required and can be purchased onsite at the ticket booth.