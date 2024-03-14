Can’t Miss Alabama: Lucky Irish-inspired events through St. Patrick’s Day weekend

St. Patrick’s Day events

Here are some lucky St. Patrick’s Day events taking place around the state:

Celebrate all things Irish at multiple events in Five Points South with food and drink, live entertainment, a parade and a kids’ lucky zone March 14-17. (contributed) Celebrate all things Irish at multiple events March 14-17 in Five Points South with food and drink, live entertainment, a parade and a kids’ lucky zone. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Logan Martin Lake (Coosa River) will take place March 16-23. Those interested in volunteering should contact Bud Kitchin at 256-239-0242. Cleanup supplies will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Women’s History Month

Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state:

Cody Johnson in concert

Known for his explosive live shows, Cody Johnson will perform Saturday, March 16, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Johnson has established a following of loyal fans who regularly sell out shows across the country and have helped him accumulate more than two billion streams worldwide. He is the recipient of multiple Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards nominations.

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Hadestown’

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today and always. “Hadestown” will be performed at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex March 19-24. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com.

‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’

Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country, “The Golden Girls” are back with a brand-new stage show. It brings Miami’s sassiest seniors to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Thursday, March 14. Sophia is out on bail after being busted for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new, (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Attendees must be 18 years or older.

Vulcan Park & Museum

Vulcan Park & Museum is celebrating 120 years since the statue of Vulcan’s creation, and the newly reopened observation tower, which had been closed since June 2023 for restoration. A block party, launching a new series of events called Sunsets at Vulcan, will kick off the celebration on Friday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 50 guests to climb the stairs to the top of the tower will receive a prize. Tickets are required and can be purchased onsite at the ticket booth.