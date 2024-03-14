Experts deploy innovative solutions to tackle troublesome weeds on Alabama Power lakes

Every spring, many homeowners struggle with pesky weeds. Spring also signals the return of water weed concerns for some landowners and boaters on Alabama Power lakes.

Thick mats of unwanted vegetation, either floating or submerged, can create hassles for boaters and spoil the fun of diving in the water. To help address the issue, a dedicated team of experts from the Alabama Power Environmental Affairs team, trained in aquatic plant management, is deployed across company lakes to look for aquatic plant growth and judiciously apply federally approved herbicides where necessary.

“Our mission includes ensuring that our 3,500 miles of shoreline remain open and pleasant for everyone to enjoy,” said Wes Anderson, the Water Field Services leader of the company’s Environmental Affairs team. That mission involves rigorous water assessments to discern if and when intervention is necessary.

Alabama Power seeks out innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency and safety of its aquatic plant management program. Among the innovations: the introduction of a groundbreaking, granular herbicide distribution system. The technology not only improves safety; it also ensures herbicide applications are carried out with enhanced precision.

Complementing this advancement is the implementation of a sophisticated mapping system that has revolutionized the approach to herbicide application, allowing the team to calculate and apply herbicides more accurately.

Lay Lake often requires the most attention for plant control, and a perpetual struggle persists in the Lower Coosa River basin, especially around Bouldin, Jordan and Mitchell lakes. The primary adversary: the resilient and troublesome algae called lyngbya, known for its smelly, dense brown mats. Beyond the long-acknowledged issues with lyngbya, other emergent species are posing new challenges.

“We’re committed to managing these lakes to prevent the dominance of undesirable plants like lyngbya, milfoil and hydrilla, along with various other invasive aquatic species,” said Anderson, a 28-year veteran at the company. Management typically involves Alabama Power’s full-time, well-trained staff. But when contractors are engaged, close supervision ensures the precise use of herbicides at the right treatment locations.

Both in-house and contracted professionals hold state-issued licenses for applying aquatic herbicides that have received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stamp of approval. And, the personnel who apply herbicides are thoroughly trained to ensure safe and effective application.

“These herbicides are specifically formulated to be safe and to selectively target undesirable flora and algae,” Anderson said.

Ongoing training, industry collaboration, innovation and continual education underscore the team’s investment in best practices.

Invasive weeds can cause a host of problems on Alabama Power lakes, from obstructing navigation, to choking out native plants, to raising a stink as they rot. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center) Invasive weeds can cause a host of problems on Alabama Power lakes, from obstructing navigation, to choking out native plants, to raising a stink as they rot. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center) Invasive weeds can cause a host of problems on Alabama Power lakes, from obstructing navigation, to choking out native plants, to raising a stink as they rot. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center) Invasive weeds can cause a host of problems on Alabama Power lakes, from obstructing navigation, to choking out native plants, to raising a stink as they rot. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

Aquatic vegetation management is integrated into the license framework for Alabama Power’s lakes, as defined by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The directives within the company’s hydro licenses guide Alabama Power’s approach to managing intrusive and invasive plants, along with maintaining the ability for boats to navigate on the waterways, reducing recreational and ecological disruption, safeguarding public health and facilitating continued hydropower production.

In addition to vegetation control, the team proactively monitors about 70 lake sites for mosquito activity. Some aquatic plants create perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and the team is vigilant in managing mosquito populations. Aquatic weed and mosquito control have only gained importance as more people acquire lakefront properties.

“Our aspiration is to be a responsible custodian of Alabama’s natural resources,” Anderson said. “We aim for harmony among the various uses of these water bodies and the preservation of these natural assets.”

Enhancing habitat

Treating aquatic weeds isn’t the only way Alabama Power’s Environmental Affairs team manages the reservoirs. The company also recognizes the benefits that native aquatic plants provide to fish and wildlife and in protecting lake shorelines from erosion caused by boat wakes. That’s why the team partners with college and high school fishing teams to establish native water willow on certain reservoirs and to deploy fish-attraction devices (FADs) to expand fish habitat.

For more information about Alabama Power’s aquatic vegetation management efforts, click here. To learn more about Alabama Power’s broader, environmental stewardship efforts, click here.