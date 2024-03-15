Alabama News Center Tourney Talk with The Next Round

Samford University has already punched its ticket into the NCAA tournament while Alabama and Auburn wait to see if their play in the SEC tournament affects their seeding. What are the possible scenarios? The Next Round guys break it down.

Be sure to tune in to The Next Round on Selection Sunday as they broadcast with live reactions to the brackets.

The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts.