James Spann: Rain, strong storms for Alabama today; mostly dry Saturday

James Spann forecasts rain, storms moving southward through Alabama today from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A band of rain and strong thunderstorms continues to push into north and west Alabama early this morning. The storms have been generally weakening, but a tornado warning was issued for parts of Lamar County between 5 and 6 a.m. No damage was reported as the circulations on radar remained broad. Another tornado warning was issued for parts of Jackson County in northeast Alabama shortly before 6 a.m.

The storms will progress southward through the state today; the main threats will come from small hail and strong, gusty winds. By afternoon, the heavier storms will be over the southern half of the state.

Rain amounts will be 1-2 inches for most of Alabama through tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of the state will be rain-free Saturday with potential for some sun; the high will be in the low 70s. Showers return Sunday, with potential for a few stronger thunderstorms near the Gulf Coast. It won’t rain all day, and rain amounts will be less than one-half inch.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, colder air arrives Monday, and another late-season freeze is likely by daybreak Tuesday over the northern half of the state, with lows between 25 and 32 degrees likely. Frost is possible down into south Alabama. Showers will likely return Thursday night or Friday; for now, it doesn’t look like a severe thunderstorm situation.

ON THIS DATE IN 1938: A tornado hit McPaul, Iowa, while moving from southeast to northwest; another raced through Batesville, Illinois, at 60 to 65 mph. A tornado causing F4 damage killed 10 and injured 12 in St. Clair County, Missouri. It was part of an outbreak that produced four tornadoes and was responsible for 11 deaths and 42 injuries.

