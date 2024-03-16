Recipe: Southwestern Chicken & Rice Casserole

Who doesn’t enjoy a quick and easy recipe on those busy weeknights? Cooking is one of the things that brings me so much joy, but sometimes I could really use a break. After running behind two dogs and two growing boys, I rely on simple, wholesome meals such as this Southwestern Chicken & Rice Casserole.

This recipe combines all of those bold Southwestern flavors into one convenient casserole. And it’s super easy to customize — if you want to make this dish vegetarian, simply omit the chicken. If you’re not a fan of chicken, just replace it with your favorite protein. No matter the variation, it will turn out great every time.

What makes this dish come together in minutes is Success Jasmine Rice. I love it because it takes all the guesswork out of making rice and gives me more time to focus on the rest of my recipe. Just drop in the bag, let it cook for 10 minutes and rice comes out soft and fluffy every time. Jasmine rice is a fragrant type of rice that originated in Thailand.

Southwestern Chicken & Rice Casserole

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 bags Success Jasmine Rice

1 pound precooked chicken strips, chopped

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and green chiles

¼ cup green onions, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Juice of 2 limes

1 cup sour cream

1½ cups shredded Colby Jack cheese

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside. Cook 2 bags of rice per the package instructions and transfer to a large bowl when done. Add in chicken, black beans, diced tomatoes and green chiles, green onions, cilantro, lime juice, sour cream, 1 cup of shredded cheese and taco seasoning. Mix together and season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread the rice mixture into the prepared pan. Top with the remaining cheese and bake uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes. When done, garnish with cilantro and serve.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.