Scott Martin: Dry, nice Saturday for Alabama; rain returns Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Today, we’ll have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. A change in wind direction will help warm things up, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to upper 70s. As the day progresses, any lingering clouds will clear out, leaving us with high clouds in the evening and temperatures dropping to the 50s overnight.

On Sunday, a storm system from Texas will move across the Gulf Coast, bringing with it a good chance of rain and showers, especially in the early morning. The highest chances for rain will be south of I-20, but everyone has a decent shot at seeing at least some light rain. Expect cooler temperatures on Sunday, ranging from the lower 60s to lower 70s. We’ll experience a cool-down as a trough of low pressure moves through. This will bring a slight chance of showers Sunday evening for areas along and south of Interstate 85.

THE WORK WEEK: By Monday and Tuesday, much colder and drier air will sweep into our region, causing temperatures to drop significantly. Tuesday morning could even bring freezing temperatures, so keep an eye out for any freeze watch or warning alerts. Highs will be in the lower 50s to lower 60s on Monday and upper 50s to lower 60s on Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of the week, temperatures will start to warm up again with more sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. However, by Thursday, a new weather system will approach, bringing a chance of scattered showers that will continue into Friday. Temperatures will stay relatively mild, with highs ranging from the lower 60s to lower 70s on Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: Thunderstorms ahead of a cold front caused large hail and strong winds from Florida to South Carolina, with gusts reaching 75 mph in Floridatown. Sixteen cities in the northeastern U.S. set record-high temperatures, with Burlington, Vermont, hitting 78 degrees, breaking the previous record by 23 degrees. New York City also reported a record high of 82 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.