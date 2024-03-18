James Spann: Freeze warning for Alabama tonight; dry through Wednesday

James Spann forecasts a colder day, freezing night for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

FREEZE WARNING: Colder air rolls into Alabama today along with a brisk north wind. Temperatures will hold in the 50s over the northern half of the state despite a mostly sunny sky. A freeze warning is in effect tonight for most of Alabama, as far south as Jackson, Brewton, Troy and Eufaula.

With a clear sky and light wind, lows will be in the 20s for most of north and central Alabama, with low to mid 30s for the southern counties. Tuesday will be sunny and cool, with a high between 56 and 64 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will feature a sunny sky with a high in the low 70s in many areas as the warming trend continues. Clouds will increase Thursday, and a few periods of rain are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain amounts should be one-half inch or less, and no severe storms are expected. The sky will clear by Friday night as dry air returns to the Deep South.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for sunny, pleasant days and fair, chilly nights. Morning lows will be in the 40s; highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday, followed by mid 70s Sunday.

Global models suggest the next round of showers and storms for the region will come Tuesday; it’s too early to know whether strong or severe storms will be involved.

ON THIS DATE IN 1925: The great “Tri-State Tornado” occurred, the deadliest tornado in U.S. history. The storm claimed 695 lives (including 234 at Murphysboro, Illinois, and 148 at West Frankfort, Illinois), and caused $17 million property damage. It cut a swath of destruction 219 miles long and as much as a mile wide from east-central Missouri to southern Indiana between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The tornado leveled a school in West Frankfort, Illinois, and picked up 16 students, setting them down unharmed 150 yards away. Seven other tornadoes claimed an additional 97 lives that day.

