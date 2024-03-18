Rare portrait adds luster to African-American collection at Alabama’s Birmingham Museum of Art

The Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) continues to expand its collection of African American art with the purchase of a work by Joshua Johnson, a former slave who is widely recognized as the first professional African American painter in the United States.

Johnson’s “Portrait of Elizabeth Gilpin” is now on view in the BMA’s Styslinger Gallery of American Art.

“Acquiring this portrait is a testament to our continued commitment to presenting a more inclusive and comprehensive narrative of American art history,” said Graham C. Boettcher, the R. Hugh Daniel director of the Birmingham Museum of Art.

“Joshua Johnson’s work adds a crucial layer to our understanding of the diverse talents and perspectives that shaped our nation’s cultural landscape,” Boettcher said.

Johnson’s journey to becoming a self-taught professional portrait painter was unprecedented. He was born around 1763, and after gaining his freedom in 1782, he established himself in Baltimore, Maryland – at that time, a flourishing hub of trade. He lived in the city’s Fells Point neighborhood, populated by Quakers, abolitionists and free people of color.

From 1803 to 1815, Johnson produced the majority of his known portraits, fewer than 100 of which still survive. They portray a diverse range of individuals, including children. His unique perspective on race and societal roles in the early United States remains a critical aspect of his artistic legacy.

He painted Elizabeth Gilpin around 1814, when she was about 10 years old. The portrait reflects the artist’s distinctive, straightforward style in Gilpin’s direct gaze and the careful attention paid to capturing the textures of fabrics she wore.

A member of a prominent Quaker family from Philadelphia, Gilpin (1804-1892) is depicted holding a letter, seated on a simple Windsor side chair. Her father, Joshua Gilpin (1765–1841) founded the first paper mill in Delaware on the Brandywine River. Elizabeth Gilpin’s family connection to the Quaker community adds depth to the narrative, as Johnson often painted abolitionist sympathizers and their families, and Philadelphia’s Quaker community also often supported anti-slavery efforts.

Katelyn D. Crawford, The William Cary Hulsey Curator of American Art at the BMA, said, “The acquisition of Portrait of Elizabeth Gilpin … helps to fill a critical gap in the museum’s collection, allowing for the exploration of new stories about race and childhood in early America.”

The acquisition builds on years of dedicated efforts by BMA to expand its collection of African American art from the 19th century. In 1988, BMA hosted the exhibition Sharing Traditions: Five Black Artists in 19th-Century America, exploring the lives and work of Johnson, Robert S. Duncanson, Edward Mitchell Bannister, Edmonia Lewis and Henry Ossawa Tanner, five of the best-known African American artists of the era.

At the time, Tanner was the only one of the five represented in the museum’s collection. Now important works by each of these five artists anchor the museum’s historic American art collection.

Founded in 1951, BMA has one of the finest collections in the Southeast. More than 27,000 objects displayed and housed within the museum represent a panorama of cultures, including Asian, European, American, African, Pre-Columbian and Native American. Highlights include the museum’s collection of Asian art, Vietnamese ceramics, the Kress collection of Renaissance and Baroque paintings, sculpture, and decorative arts from the late 13th century to the 1750s, and its world-renowned collection of Wedgwood, the largest outside of England.

A version of this story originally appeared on The Birmingham Times website.