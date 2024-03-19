Students discover potential careers at East Alabama Works

Approximately 8,000 middle school and high school students opened their eyes to a wide range of career opportunities at the ninth annual East Alabama Works.

The event at the Oxford Civic Center educated teens about numerous career fields, to help them make informed decisions about potential paths to pursue after high school.

The first two days of the event brought in eighth graders, with the final day reserved for high school juniors.

“The students that are here right now that are in school — that have that opportunity — they’re our future,” said Lisa Morales, the executive director for East Alabama Works. “We want them to go somewhere and to do something, whether it is to leave high school and get employed, or get an education, [or] enlist in the military.

“Hopefully we inspire them today to do that something — to find that something.”

Each year, students from seven counties across eastern Alabama attend East Alabama Works. The Oxford Civic Center was divided into sections dedicated to educating students about different fields: Agriculture and Outdoor Resources; Automotive and Modern Manufacturing; Business and Entrepreneurship; Communications, Media and Marketing; Construction; Education and Training; Energy and Utilities; Engineering and Technology; Health Care; Public Safety; and Transportation, Distribution and Logistics.

National and local companies host booths with representatives to educate the teens, which often include fun activities such as operating remote-control forklifts, hammering competitions, building mock engines, practicing CPR, and climbing inside fire trucks and other large vehicles. Alabama Power was among the companies taking part in the event.

After students spend 30 minutes in a zone, an airhorn sounds to signal that the group is to move to the next zone. The activities, combined with the upbeat nature of the event, create a fun atmosphere that the students enjoy while they learn.

“We’re hoping that they already have a plan but if they don’t, we can have that conversation,” Morales said. “Could they come straight from high school into a career? Do they need to go to some sort of training? Associate degree? Four-year degree?”

Even though this year’s event just ended, Morales said plans are already in motion for East Alabama Works 2025 — the 10th year of the event.

To learn more about East Alabama Works and find resources for area job seekers, click here.