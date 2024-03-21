Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate the changing season at Orange Beach, Monster Jam

Orange Beach Invasion

Hot rods, lowered trucks and more than 40 vendors plus food purveyors will make their way to Orange Beach March 22-24. Visitors will see some of the hottest cars and trucks from across the country and Canada on the Gulf Coast. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Orange Beach Invasion will take place on the Wharf Parkway, AMC Lots and Main Street. Admission to the event is free.

Cars and trucks from around the country and Canada will be at the Orange Beach Invasion March 22-24. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

Cleanups include:

Logan Martin (Coosa River) cleanup, underway through March 23. For more information, contact Bud Kitchin at 256-239-0242.

Lake Eufaula (Chattahoochee River) cleanup, March 22-23. For more information, email Brad Moore at bmooreless@gosuto.com.

Minor Heights Community at Village Creek cleanup, March 23. For more information, contact Hana Berres at 205-325-8741 or burwinklej@jccal.org.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. Renew Our Rivers is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Monster Jam

Experience big-time family fun at Monster Jam on Saturday, March 23, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Fans will see massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station and photo ops.

Birmingham fans will be on the edge of their seats as some of the world's best drivers show off massive stunts, big air, backflips, crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship. (Feld Motor Sports)

Mobile Cajun Cook-Off

Enjoy the annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Square in Mobile. Cajun dishes are prepared by teams from restaurants and bars, including live music and beverages. Proceeds will benefit the Child Advocacy Center. Pets are not allowed. Children ages 6 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult. To purchase tickets, visit the website. Donations are also welcomed. The venue is at 300 Conti St. in Mobile. Follow along on Facebook.

Women’s History Month

Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state: