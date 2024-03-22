Alabama Small Town Travel: Check out Childersburg and Sylacauga

Whether you’re interested in exploring the great outdoors, learning something new, trying different foods or all the above, Alabama is full of places where you can do all of that and more – and we’re not just talking about its cities.

Small towns throughout the state have so much to offer visitors. Today, we’re kicking off a new, occasional series of stories we’re calling Alabama Small Town Travel. Our first stop is the Sylacauga and Childersburg area, which offers out-of-towners several one-of-a-kind experiences.

From a behind-the-scenes look at how Blue Bell makes its beloved ice cream, to touring the natural wonders of Majestic Caverns and more … you’ll find plenty to do in Sylacauga and Childersburg. Here’s a look at how you can spend a Saturday (or even a whole weekend) in the Sylacauga and Childersburg area.

Start the day off in Sylacauga learning what inspired the town to proclaim itself “The Marble City” with a visit to Imerys-Gantt’s marble quarry observation point. There, you’ll explore the place where the high-quality marble Sylacauga is known for comes from and view large chunks of the stuff that is more than 500 million years old. Plan your visit around the city’s upcoming Magic of Marble Festival, which takes place this year April 2-13. During the festival, you can take a guided tour of the quarry and watch, in real-time, sculptors from around the world create detailed works of art made from local marble.

If your trip doesn’t coincide with the Magic of Marble Festival, or if it does, another place you can view awe-inspiring sculptures created from Alabama marble is the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center. It features works by renowned Italian sculptor Guiseppe Moretti (the man who designed Birmingham’s beloved Vulcan) and his assistant, Geneva Mercer, as well as Alabama sculptors Frank Fleming and Craigger Browne. It also houses Native American artifacts and displays about Sylacauga’s unique history, including a replica of the Hodges meteorite that fell on Sylacauga, or more accurately, on a person in Sylacauga. There’s also an exhibit dedicated to Sylacauga’s own Jim Nabors, the late singer and actor famous for his role as Gomer Pyle on TV’s “The Andy Griffith Show” and later, “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”

While you’re in downtown Sylacauga, enjoy shopping at unique local stores and grab lunch at one of several popular restaurants that are within walking distance of the museum. They include Pizza and Pint, where you can pick from a variety of specialty pies and craft beers, and Bookers BBQ, where you’ll find classic Southern cooking with all the fixins’.

Craving something sweet while in Sylacauga? Stop by Blue Bell Creameries where you can devour a scoop of your favorite Blue Bell ice cream from the wide selection of flavors available in their on-site parlor. Plus, learn about how it was made by watching the process at a viewing window that overlooks the facility’s production floor.

Once you’ve satisfied your sweet tooth, head to Childersburg for an underground adventure at Majestic Caverns. There, you can take an hourlong guided tour and see awe-inspiring formations – the “hanging draperies,” onyx columns and “healing cathedral” – while learning how they came to be. The caverns offer other fun activities for the family, including forge demonstrations, gemstone panning, mini golf and more.

Kymulga Grist Mill Park is a great place to visit if you love the great outdoors. (Amber Sutton / Red Clay Media) Sylaward Trail at Lake Howard in Sylacauga has hiking and biking trails and public fishing. (Amber Sutton / Red Clay Media)

Following your journey to Majestic Caverns, head to Kymulga Grist Mill Park where you can cross Talladega Creek on a 105-foot covered bridge built in the 1800s and enjoy the park’s scenic nature trails. You can also view Kymulga Grist Mill, built in 1864 and still operating. For those who like their outdoors a little more on the wild side, Sylaward Trail at Lake Howard in Sylacauga might be more your speed. The 14-mile hiking and biking trail begins near the lake’s marina and plows into the Talladega National Forest, which offers even more activities. At the lake there’s a boat ramp and public fishing.

It’s all bound to build an appetite for dinner. Try the Old Towne Grill in Childersburg, a local favorite that serves everything from grilled pork chops to hamburger steak, baked spaghetti, pizza and subs. If you’re in the mood for more upscale dining, two restaurants on the grounds of Pursell Farms serve dinner on the weekends: Founders Pub, which offers classic Southern fare, and Arrington, with a more chef-inspired, seasonal menu.

Stay tuned for more easy-to-reach and easy-to-enjoy adventures in our Alabama Small Town Travel series.