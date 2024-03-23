Recipe: Salmon Cobb Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing

As a registered dietitian passionate about creating wholesome and delicious meals, I’m so excited to share my recipe for this Salmon Cobb Salad with a homemade Creamy Dill Dressing. Salads have come a long way from being considered bland and merely a “diet food.” In the past, they were often associated with restrictive eating patterns and lacked creativity in flavors and ingredients. However, the perception of salads has evolved significantly, showcasing that they can be hearty, satisfying meals that are anything but boring.

This Salmon Cobb Salad is the perfect illustration of how salads can be both nutritious and delicious. By incorporating protein-rich ingredients like salmon, nutrient-dense greens, creamy avocados, flavorful cherry tomatoes and a homemade Creamy Dill Dressing, you can create a salad that’s filling and nourishing.

Nutrition benefits in this recipe

Salmon: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D, selenium and B vitamins. Supports heart health, brain function and overall well-being.

Avocado: Packed with healthy fats, fiber, potassium and vitamins C, E and K. Satisfying while supporting heart health and providing beneficial antioxidants.

Greek yogurt: A source of protein, probiotics, calcium and B vitamins. Supports gut health, bone health and muscle maintenance.

Salmon Cobb Salad success story

During one of my live TV segments, I showcased this Salmon Cobb Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing. The response was phenomenal – the hosts couldn’t get enough. They praised the freshness of the ingredients, the creaminess of the dressing and how the flavors complemented each other perfectly. By the end of the segment, the entire salad had been devoured, proving that nutritious meals can be both filling and delightful.

Give this recipe a try and experience the harmony of flavors and health benefits in every bite. Bon appétit.

Salmon Cobb Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

Pan-seared salmon:

1 pound salmon, boneless and skinless

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Cobb salad:

1 large head of romaine lettuce, chopped, rinsed and spun dry

½ medium red onion, chopped

1 cucumber, sliced

4 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled and sliced

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and chopped

1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

Creamy dill dressing:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup fresh dill, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, pressed or finely minced

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Season salmon with garlic powder, dill, salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, add the salmon, top side down, and cook until golden and crisp on the first side (4 minutes), then flip and continue cooking another 4 minutes or until cooked through, depending on thickness of salmon. Transfer salmon to a plate and let cool before flaking it with forks into bite-sized pieces. Arrange romaine lettuce on a large platter. Arrange salad ingredients, along with the salmon, in rows over the romaine lettuce. Combine dressing ingredients in a measuring cup and stir to combine. Drizzle the dressing evenly over the salad just before serving. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information, 1 serving: calories 512, carbohydrates 11 grams, protein 38 grams, fat 37 grams, saturated fat 9 grams, fiber 5 grams, sugar 4 grams, sodium 546 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.