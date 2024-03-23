Scott Martin: Showers, breezy to sunny skies for Alabama today

TODAY: We’re looking at some interesting weather changes coming our way. A cold front is on its way down from the north, bringing cooler air and gusty winds. This front will push any remaining showers out before noon, so expect clearer skies in the afternoon. Despite the breezy conditions, the winds shouldn’t get too strong, so there’s no need to worry about wind advisories. Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the low 70s during the day and drop quite a bit at night.

SUNDAY: Things will start chilly but will warm up as the day goes on. We’ll see highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with some fair-weather clouds. The humidity will be lower than usual, especially in the northeast, but it won’t last long, so there’s no red flag warning for now.

THE WORK WEEK: On Monday a new weather system will approach from the west, bringing gusty winds, increased moisture and the potential for showers and storms by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some areas might see heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding in low-lying spots. There’s also a small chance of severe weather in southwest Alabama, but it should be limited.

Expect a frontal passage on Tuesday with rain and storms clearing out, followed by cooler, drier conditions. By midweek we’ll have mostly sunny skies, with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to low 70s. Toward the end of the week we can expect more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the 60s to the lower 70s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.