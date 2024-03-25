Alabama News Center Tourney Talk with The Next Round: Bama advances to Sweet 16

Alabama keeps on dancing as the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team advances to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Some key play off the bench helped keep Tide hoops in the tourney. Meanwhile, Auburn made an unexpected early exit. The Next Round’s Jim Dunaway and Ryan Brown delve into the tournament with this update.

The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts.