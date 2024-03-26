State leaders unveil ‘Working for Alabama’ package to boost workforce, economic development

Gov. Kay Ivey and a bipartisan group of state leaders have unveiled “Working for Alabama” – a bipartisan seven-bill legislative package that aims to strengthen and streamline Alabama’s workforce, economic and community development efforts.

“Our state has seen tremendous advances as a result of collaborative, team-driven efforts,” Ivey said. “Just a few years ago, we were ranked 47th in the nation in broadband access – now, after signing the Connect Alabama Act, we rank 24th. The Game Plan, which was passed last year, gave us the best tools in our region to recruit industry and jobs, and the results are already paying dividends.“In 2015, major reforms were made within the state’s workforce development sector, and as governor, I am calling on our Legislature to once again make the needed reforms so that our workforce development programs work better for its two customers: our job-seekers and our employers. Working for Alabama is the next big step, and I look forward to seeing the benefits it will have on Alabama for years and decades to come.”

Ivey was joined by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth; Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper; House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville; Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro; and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville.

One of the primary goals of Working for Alabama is to solve one of Alabama’s biggest economic challenges: its labor force participation rate, one of the lowest in the country. Statistics show almost half of the state’s working-age people are neither employed nor seeking jobs. Solving this problem was a key priority of the Lieutenant Governor’s Commission on 21st Century Workforce, whose findings played a key role in developing the Working for Alabama package.

“You can ask almost any employer in the state, and they’ll tell you that one of the biggest challenges they face is hiring skilled and trained employees,” Ainsworth said. “By eliminating barriers to entry into the workforce, and by making our state’s workforce development efforts more intentional, targeted and efficient, we can create an environment where more Alabamians are working, providing for their families, building careers and contributing to our economy. These transformational changes will make Alabama the workforce engine of the Southeast.”

In 2021, Alabama high schools graduated 49,615 students, and 22,370 of those, 45%, did not enroll in a post-secondary program after high school.

Ainsworth said the graduates who do not enroll in college are an important target for the Working for Alabama package. “For high school students who don’t plan to attend college, we need to give them the tools and opportunities to be successful without a four-year degree,” he said.

One barrier to employment that has been a key focus for Ledbetter is the availability of affordable childcare.

“The unfortunate reality is that many Alabamians must choose between raising their children and having a career, and for our state to continue growing, that has to change,” Ledbetter said. “The childcare tax credit legislation has the power to give parents choices and help them provide better lives for their children.”

Working for Alabama is a seven-bill legislative package designed to strengthen and streamline Alabama's workforce, economic and community development efforts. (contributed)

Reed said Alabama needs to streamline its strategies to better compete against other states in economic development and job recruitment.

“Economic development is vital to the future success of our state,” he said. “The accomplishments of tomorrow will be direct results of the decisions and investments we make today.

“Alabama has made our priority clear: We not only want the best economic incentives to bring businesses to our state; we also want to make sure the resources and workforce are here to make those businesses flourish,” Reed said.

Singleton echoed Reed and said part of making the state more competitive is ensuring that it is a good place to live.

“To win in economic development, you must have strong communities with good infrastructure and a good quality of life. That’s key to attracting investment and growth,” he said. “Working for Alabama will provide much-needed resources for Alabama communities, with an emphasis on rural Alabama, through key resources such as expanded broadband access and other areas needed for success.”

Daniels said the package will give communities the tools they need to attract new employers and support the expansion of existing businesses.

“By investing in our industrial sites, funding workforce training and building out key infrastructure, we can give communities the tools they need to be successful,” Daniels said.