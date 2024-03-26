Water Cycle riders at Alabama Power dam spin miles into clean water for developing countries

The dirt roads around Martin Dam in Dadeville, Alabama, are coming back to life this spring with verdant color, after the long winter.

Sunrise on Saturday, March 23, ushered in a flurry of activity on those country roads as cyclists descended on the Alabama Power hydro plant – all because “a couple of guys had an idea to do a bike ride.”

Sixty young men and women members of the Auburn University Chapter of Engineers Without Borders welcomed 110 riders to the third annual Water Cycle event, founded to bring clean drinking water to impoverished neighborhoods in developing countries. The fundraiser has helped families in Bolivia and Guatemala who are forced to store precious rainwater because of the lack of clean drinking water.

Water Cycle is all in good fun, for an excellent cause, said Martin Hydro Dam Manager Chris Goodman. Alabama Power supports the ride by providing the host site, helping sponsor the event and supplying volunteers.

Goodman and his longtime friend Christian Brodbeck are the masterminds behind the Water Cycle fundraiser. Proceeds directly contribute to vital drinking water systems for impoverished people through the construction of irrigation and water-delivery projects by the Auburn chapter of Engineers Without Borders. Brodbeck is a faculty advisor to the chapter and the director of Research Engineering Operations at Auburn University.

Water Cycle riders rest after the event. (Contributed by Christian Brodbeck) Brodbeck (right) has been influential in bringing clean drinking water to families in Guatemala and Bolivia. (Auburn University) Brodbeck (left), Goodman and a participant check out lunch. (Contributed by Christian Brodbeck)

With registration fees, riders’ donations and corporate gifts, the event raised $41,500 for Auburn’s Engineers Without Borders, nearly double that of last year. Cyclists chose among a 15-, 30- or 60-mile course.

Cyclists rode through Martin’s old construction village on the east side of the dam, then hopped onto Overlook Drive and into the recreational area at Lake Martin Overlook Park. From there, riders went east through Tallapoosa County, heading toward Auburn and briefly veered into Lee County before returning.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff Department escorted cyclists through two intersections for safety.

“We take as many dirt rides as we can find,” Goodman said. He and Brodbeck did the 30-mile ride since it takes less time and allows them to be on-site to help cyclists. To prepare, Goodman rode dirt roads around the Auburn area and used his Wahoo bike trainer at home a couple of hours a week.

While most cyclists took part “just for fun,” for the exercise and to enjoy the camaraderie of a large biking experience, the chance to support third-world water projects also is a big draw.

“The majority of riders come from the local area but there are some from other states,” said Goodman, who noted that one rider came from Arkansas in 2023. Five employees from Alabama Power’s Tallapoosa River group rode this year.

A ‘phenomenal group’ of students

Auburn students do lots of pre-planning so that all the riders have a good experience.

“The group of students we have organizing the event this year are really phenomenal,” Brodbeck said. “Our student chapter of Engineers Without Borders proudly hosts this event, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive impact on global water access.”

Students are working on an irrigation project in Bolivia, the continuation of a project that began in 2022. They are starting a new project in Guatemala for a water distribution network to deliver water to 135 houses that currently don’t have it.

Students will travel to both countries to build the projects. With the groups limited to 10 students per country, the Guatemala team will work May 6-20 and the Bolivia group will work Aug. 1-15.

A great event for a great cause

The experience, and the chance to support communities abroad that are in need, makes Goodman proud to take part in the annual event.

“It makes all the energy, planning, effort, helping get sponsors, and helping pull off the event – makes it all worth it, because it’s all going to a really good cause and a fantastic organization like the Engineers Without Borders Chapter at Auburn,” said Goodman, who graduated from the University of South Alabama with a chemical engineering degree.

“They are a great group of young engineers. It makes all the work, time and energy worth it.”

For Brodbeck and the student engineers who help bring life-giving resources to struggling communities, Water Cycle makes a real difference.

“The communities we serve don’t have the resources to pay for the materials,” Brodbeck said. “All of our sponsors and riders are coming through and helping us make these projects a reality. We can dream about it, and we can want to do it, but if we do not have the financial position to pay for it, it’s hard for it to happen.

“It’s great to see all these companies and riders come out and know that their registration fees and their donations are going to a good cause.”