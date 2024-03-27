gener8tor announces 15 startups selected for gBETA accelerators in Alabama 

gener8tor, Apollo Foundation by RCP Companies, Bronze Valley and Innovation Portal welcome three accelerator cohorts in partnership with Innovate Alabama.

Top-ranked startup accelerator gener8tor has announced its selections for three spring 2024 “gBETA” cohorts in Alabama. The 15 startups, from across the state, represent a variety of industries, including consumer tech, edtech and SaaS (software as a service).

The 15 companies are split among three startup accelerator programs, in Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile.

Selected into gBETA Huntsville are: Inviktus, Seerletics, Invis, Qrave and nCase. Chosen for gBETA Gulf Coast in Mobile are: AI Ops, VB Ideas, Sensor Easy, Aspect Aerospace and Pinnacle Pole. In Birmingham, gBETA Bronze Valley Venture Lab accepted Yosubi, Backbone Technologies, Purposed Wellness, EVA AI Inc. and The Clothing Library. Each company was selected by national venture capital firm gener8tor, which supports “startups, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender,” a new release about the selections said.

gBETA is a seven-week accelerator program designed to set a path for startups to pursue investment opportunities. Startup founders receive intensive concierge coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors, the news release said.

The three cohorts were selected through a competitive recruitment process. The companies were selected based on their growth potential and investor-readiness.

“The goal of the gBETA accelerator is to help startups get ready to raise early-stage capital and develop their go-to-market strategy,” said Emily Wykle, gener8tor regional vice president. “By running programs with our partners in three cities across Alabama, we are able to engage more investors, customers and corporate partners with our startups than ever before.”

The programs are made possible by a partnership between gener8tor, Innovate Alabama, Apollo Foundation by RCP Companies, Bronze Valley and Innovation Portal, with support from Regions Bank, Alabama Power, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Alfa Insurance, Robins & Morton and Fuqua & Partners Architects.

“The relationship with gener8tor continues to strengthen as we welcome the sixth cohort of start-ups to the gBETA Bronze Valley VentureLab,” said Neill Wright, Bronze Valley president and CEO. “This long-view, sustained approach to developing high-growth company entrepreneurs is certainly beginning to generate economic development impact statewide. We are looking forward to assisting these companies along the path to the next stage of growth.”

At the end of the gBETA program, founders will pitch their startups to investors, community partners and the public at a showcase event hosted in their respective markets in Alabama. Details on those events will be released soon, organizers said.

Startup companies and founders interested in learning more about gBETA’s programming and resources or applying to a future program can visit the gener8tor gBeta website. Those interested in mentoring the companies or getting involved in other ways also are encouraged to connect.

Visit the gBETA Huntsville, gBETA Gulf Coast and gBETA Bronze Valley Venture Lab websites to learn more.