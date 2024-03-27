James Spann: Pleasant days, cool nights, warm Easter weekend ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts quiet weather, warm weekend for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

CALM DAYS: The sky is mostly clear across Alabama early this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but clouds are hanging tough over the southeast corner of the state. Rain will remain east of Alabama today; expect a partly sunny sky with a high in the 60s for most communities this afternoon.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather stays dry with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be mostly in the 60s Thursday, followed by a low near 40 degrees early Friday morning. Some of the colder spots will likely visit the 30s, with some potential for scattered, light frost. We warm into the 70- to 75-degree range Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday, and temperatures will likely reach or exceed 80 degrees statewide on Easter.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will stay warm and dry with a high in the low to mid 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms return to the state late Tuesday, Tuesday night and into part of the day Wednesday. For now, it doesn’t look like a severe storm setup. Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s. ON THIS DATE IN 1994: An EF-4 tornado killed 20 people in the Goshen United Methodist Church in northeast Alabama (just north of Piedmont, in southern Cherokee County) during the Palm Sunday worship service. A total of 92 were injured. A warning was issued 12 minutes before the tornado destroyed the church building, but, unfortunately, those attending never heard the warning. One person was killed by the tornado on Lake Neely Henry and another along U.S. 278 southwest of Goshen. The tornado cut a 50-mile path from Ragland in St. Clair County to the Georgia line.

Later that day, an EF2 tornado moved through north Shelby County. It extensively damaged businesses and mobile homes, caused minor damage to Pelham High School and dissipated just west of Meadowbrook.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.