Can’t Miss Alabama: Get Easter-ready with egg-citing family entertainment
Easter egg hunts and festivities
Festive attractions taking place across the state:
- March 28-30: Bunnies & Baskets, OWA in Foley.
- March 29: Easter Eggstravaganza Hunt, Vestavia Hills Wald Park.
- March 29-30: Easter Photos, The Wharf in Orange Beach.
- March 30: Easter Egg Hunt, Marina Lawn, The Wharf in Orange Beach.
- March 30: Easter on the Square, Opelika Parks and Recreation.
- March 30: Spring Fling, Dotch Community Center/Trinity Gardens Park in Mobile.
Bunnies & Baskets is underway through March 30 at OWA in Foley. (contributed)
- March 30: Eggciting Hunt!, Children’s Hands-On Museum in Tuscaloosa.
- March 30: Easter Egg Hunt, Duck Samford Baseball Park in Auburn.
- March 30: Easter Jubilee, Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville.
- March 31: LuLu’s Easter Egg Dash, Gulf Shores.
One Hallelujah Tour
Gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard will perform with Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton and Jekalyn Carr at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.
Alabama State Fair
Through April 7, enjoy carnival rides at the Alabama State Fair. Attractions include the Sea Lion Splash, Steamers Thrill Show, karaoke, comedy hypnotist, kiddie rides, petting zoo and fair foods. Follow this link for ticket information. The state fair is at the Birmingham Race Course Casino.
The Original German Sausage Festival
Join the fun at the Elberta Sausage Festival. Attendees will enjoy Elberta’s famous German sausage and sauerkraut, German-style stuffed cabbage, potato salad, goulash, red beans and rice, hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, ice cream, popcorn, peanuts, homemade baked goods and a biergarten. For the complete list of events, visit the website.
Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival
The Japan-America Society of Alabama is partnering with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the annual Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival, Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will be filled with cultural performances, activities, food vendors and the chance to tour the gardens. Admission is free. Carpool, if possible, due to limited parking. Follow the event on Facebook.
Women’s History Month
Here are some creative and educational events taking place across the state:
- March 28-31: Women’s Month films, Alabama Public Television. Watch live or stream stories about influential women in Alabama and beyond.
- March 28: Celebrating advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
- Ongoing: Thomasville’s Women Making History, Thomasville Public Library.