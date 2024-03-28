Can’t Miss Alabama: Get Easter-ready with egg-citing family entertainment

Easter egg hunts and festivities

Festive attractions taking place across the state:

Bunnies & Baskets is underway through March 30 at OWA in Foley. (contributed)

Easter Egg Hunt at The Wharf is on the Marina Lawn March 30. (contributed) Take your photo with a real bunny at The Wharf March 29-30. (contributed)

One Hallelujah Tour

Gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard will perform with Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton and Jekalyn Carr at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Alabama State Fair

Through April 7, enjoy carnival rides at the Alabama State Fair. Attractions include the Sea Lion Splash, Steamers Thrill Show, karaoke, comedy hypnotist, kiddie rides, petting zoo and fair foods. Follow this link for ticket information. The state fair is at the Birmingham Race Course Casino.

The Original German Sausage Festival

Join the fun at the Elberta Sausage Festival. Attendees will enjoy Elberta’s famous German sausage and sauerkraut, German-style stuffed cabbage, potato salad, goulash, red beans and rice, hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, ice cream, popcorn, peanuts, homemade baked goods and a biergarten. For the complete list of events, visit the website.

Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival

The Japan-America Society of Alabama is partnering with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the annual Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival, Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will be filled with cultural performances, activities, food vendors and the chance to tour the gardens. Admission is free. Carpool, if possible, due to limited parking. Follow the event on Facebook.

Women’s History Month

