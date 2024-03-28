A new program designed to equip Alabama workers for the energy industry is coming to Bevill State Community College in Walker County.

The Alabama Community College System and Bevill State on Wednesday announced plans to develop the Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center and Network (AEITCN).

The program is a workforce development partnership of the Alabama Legislature, the community college system, Alabama Power and other industry leaders.

“Providing young people the opportunity to gain skills for impactful careers is incredibly important for Alabama’s future,” said state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, who is from Jasper in Walker County.

“Investing in our students today will position Alabama for a bright tomorrow,” Reed added. “The Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center and Network at Bevill State Community College will be a unique facility in Alabama for workforce development connecting talented job seekers and job creators all across the Southeast. This new facility will be impactful for our local communities and the state of Alabama, and I am proud of the efforts of Bevill State Community College and Alabama Power to make this a reality.”

The training center’s goal is to address the growing demand for energy sector workers by providing training opportunities to help equip Alabamians with the necessary skills to thrive in the industry.

Officials outlined plans for the center during an event at the HVAC Training Center at Bevill State’s Jasper campus, which will be expanded to accommodate the new program. Speakers included Reed, Alabama Power President and CEO Jeff Peoples, Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker and Bevill State President Joel Hagood.

“Alabama is growing and so are our opportunities to recruit high-wage, high-demand industries to this region,” said state Rep. Matt Woods, also from Jasper.

“I am very excited about the future of workforce training at Bevill State Community College,” Woods said. “As we modernize our energy infrastructure, we must have a well-trained and highly credentialed workforce available to meet the demands of this very important sector. I am grateful to the Alabama Community College System and Chancellor Baker for making this training center possible. I am excited to partner with Alabama Power in making sure we are meeting the needs of business and industry for many years to come. This is a tremendous project and I look forward to seeing many new jobs created and careers launched as a result of the Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center and Network.”

The HVAC Training Center is a longstanding partnership between Bevill State and Alabama Power. Creating the AEITCN will involve construction of a new building at the HVAC Training Center, which is in the process of being designed.

The center will support training pathways in electric vehicles, connectivity, photovoltaic solar/microgrids, HVAC and weatherization.

A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects) A rendering shows the future Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center. (Lathan Architects)

“Alabama’s residents, businesses and industry rely on their local community college to deliver relevant training programs, because of our ability to seamlessly align the programs with the credentials that employers require for real careers,” Baker said, “and our statewide footprint ensures that the Alabama Community College System can reach residents anywhere in the state.

“We don’t take lightly the trust invested in Bevill State to launch this venture alongside Alabama’s legislative leaders and Alabama Power, and we look forward to continually expanding the Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center and Network as the needs for such careers increase and evolve.”

“Alabama Power is committed to working alongside our state leaders to address workforce barriers and provide training programs that connect people with meaningful jobs in our state,” Peoples said. “We are proud to be a partner in this new program that will provide pathways for lifelong careers in the energy industry.”

In addition to the Bevill State facility, AEITCN will offer remote training via community colleges across the state.

“As we enter a transformative era in the energy sector, Bevill State is proud to help prepare our state for the jobs of the future,” Hagood said. “The Alabama Energy Infrastructure Training Center and Network … will equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the emerging energy-efficiency economy.

“With statistics indicating a substantial increase in demand for skilled professionals in this field, our commitment to providing cutting-edge training reflects our dedication to shaping a workforce that not only meets the demands of today but propels Alabama into an innovative future.”