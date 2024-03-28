Groundbreaking signals new life for old train depot in Oxford, Alabama

A project to turn the historic former train station in Oxford into a restaurant and event venue is now rolling down the tracks.

Business owner and Oxford City Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard bought the old building, and plans to turn it into Spring Street Station, an “upscale, fast-food service” restaurant and event space. City officials and guests were recently invited to take part in the groundbreaking.

Dozens of community members came to bear witness to the project’s beginning. With a countdown, Hubbard – a former educator and owner of Hubbard’s Off Main restaurant in Oxford – and others dug their shovels into freshly tilled dirt and tossed it in the air, marking the start of the new development.

“In 1884, the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railways constructed the present Italianate style depot and freight warehouses. The depot played a pivotal role in the development of Oxford’s post-Civil War economy and transportation of cotton, iron and people. The depot represents the new south,” said Hunter Gentry, Historic Main Street Oxford (HMSO) director.

Councilman Chris Spurlin said he and other city officials are always excited to get new business in Oxford, but it’s even more exciting when “it’s one of our own,” referring to Hubbard.

The councilwoman said the idea for the project took root in 2013 while she and then-Mayor Leon Smith were at a municipal conference in Mobile. She said Main Street Alabama had restarted with a new director and that, in turn, led to the launch of HMSO.

“Pivotal to this project was the start of Main Street Alabama and Main Street Oxford,” Hubbard said.

“One of the big things that came out of that was the information, the educational opportunities that were passed through that program.” That’s when the idea started, Hubbard said.

She thanked the previous owner of the train depot, the Oxford Water Works and Sewer Board, for preserving the building. She also thanked Opportunity Alabama for the pivotal role the group played procuring financing and helping Hubbard stay organized. Chief Development Officer Becky Carpenter and other associates from Opportunity Alabama were present at the groundbreaking.

“They have been, I guess, the driver of this project, keeping me on track, keeping me going. And through their work we’ve had a lot of partners (come) into the project,” Hubbard said.

One partner is Jay Jenkins, who helped with the signage that’s placed in front of the building. He’s also drawn an initial sketch of how the renovated building will look from the outside and inside.

Officials break ground on Spring Street Station. (Ashley Morrison / Anniston Star) A historic image of the train station. (contributed)

According to the Spring Street Station page on the Hubbard’s Off Main website, Spring Street Station will serve lunch and dinner, with a full bar featuring local Alabama beers on draft. Live music also is planned at the venue, which is near the Oxford Performing Arts Center and the historic city center.

“The unique venue will provide a setting like none other and with Hubbard’s Off Main’s reputation for excellence in food and service, we will create a trifecta of elements for success,” the website said. To learn more, visit hubbardsoffmain.com and click on “Spring Street Station.”

A version of this story originally appeared in The Anniston Star.