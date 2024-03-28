James Spann: Dry weather continues for Alabama

James Spann forecasts dry weather for Alabama into next week from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

DRY DAYS: Alabama’s weather will stay dry through the Easter weekend with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the 60s for much of the state today, but we rise into the 70s Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, most places will see a high at or just over 80 degrees. It will our warmest Easter in a few years.

Mornings will stay cool; in fact, a few colder spots could dip into the 30s early Friday morning with a touch of light frost.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays warm and dry Monday with highs between 80 and 85 degrees. Then, showers and thunderstorms return to the Deep South late Tuesday and Tuesday night. A few strong storms will be possible; the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern third of the state in a severe weather risk. No doubt the air will be unstable, but the amount of dynamic forcing and the small-scale details remain in question. Rain amounts will be less than 1 inch for most places.

Any lingering showers will end early Wednesday, followed by a clearing sky. The rest of the week will be dry and cooler; highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, followed by 70s Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1920: The worst tornado disaster of record occurred in Chicago as a tornado killed 28 people and caused $3 million damage. This tornado was part of an outbreak that saw 38 tornadoes hit the Midwest and the Deep South. More than 380 people died during the Palm Sunday outbreak.

In Alabama that day, a long-track tornado from near Deatsville to West Point, Georgia, killed 17 people. The greatest destruction was in Tallapoosa County in the vicinity of Susanna, Agricola and Red Ridge. One person was killed in another tornado in Calhoun County near Jacksonville.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.