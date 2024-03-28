James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama; dry through Monday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather will stay dry through the Easter weekend with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Colder spots will drop into the 30s tonight with some potential for scattered frost. Expect a high in the 70s Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, most places will see a high at or just over 80 degrees. It will be our warmest Easter in a few years.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays warm and dry Monday, with highs between 80 and 85 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms return to the Deep South late Tuesday and Tuesday night. A few strong storms will be possible; the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern third of the state in a severe weather risk. No doubt the air will be unstable, but the amount of dynamic forcing and the small-scale details remain in question. Rain amounts will be less than 1 inch for most places.

The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Dry weather continues through Friday. ON THIS DATE IN 1920: The worst tornado disaster of record occurred in Chicago as a tornado killed 28 people and caused $3 million damage. This tornado was part of an outbreak that saw 38 tornadoes hit the Midwest and the Deep South. More than 380 people died during the Palm Sunday outbreak.

In Alabama that day, a long-track tornado from near Deatsville to West Point, Georgia, killed 17 people. The greatest destruction was in Tallapoosa County in the vicinity of Susanna, Agricola and Red Ridge. One person was killed in another tornado in Calhoun County near Jacksonville.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.