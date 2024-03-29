Auburn University ROTC cadets visit Alabama’s Fort Novosel

Auburn University Army ROTC cadets recently visited Fort Novosel and the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence to learn about the Army Aviation branch.

In addition to attending briefings and participating in discussions, the cadets were able to try their hands at a flight simulator and climbed aboard a Chinook.

University ROTC cadets are often undecided on which Army branch to join after receiving their degree and commission. Tours such as the one of Fort Novosel help expose them to opportunities.

Here are some images from the recent tour: