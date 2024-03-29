Auburn University ROTC cadets visit Alabama’s Fort Novosel

Auburn University Army ROTC cadets recently visited Fort Novosel and the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence to learn about the Army Aviation branch.
In addition to attending briefings and participating in discussions, the cadets were able to try their hands at a flight simulator and climbed aboard a Chinook.
University ROTC cadets are often undecided on which Army branch to join after receiving their degree and commission. Tours such as the one of Fort Novosel help expose them to opportunities.
Here are some images from the recent tour:
U.S. Army ROTC cadets from Auburn University gather outside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they learn more about the capabilities of the Army Aviation branch during a visit to Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
A U.S. Army ROTC cadet from Auburn University takes a turn at the controls in a flight training simulations device during a visit to the home of Army Aviation to learn more about the capabilities of the Army Aviation branch at Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
U.S. Army ROTC cadets from Auburn University hear from Col. Richard P. Tucker, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence chief of staff, during their visit to the home of Army Aviation to learn more about the Aviation branch at Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
U.S. Army ROTC cadets from Auburn University received a briefing from Maj. Timothy M. Romack, who serves as the senior aviation proponent officer with the Organization and Personnel Force Development directorate, during their visit to the home of Army Aviation at Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
U.S. Army ROTC cadets from Auburn University participate in a discussion with Col. Richard P. Tucker, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence chief of staff, during their visit to the home of Army Aviation to learn more about the purpose and capabilities of the Aviation branch at Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
U.S. Army ROTC cadets from Auburn University take a turn at the controls in a flight training simulations device, while others interact with aviation leaders, during a visit to the home of Army Aviation to learn more about the capabilities of the Army Aviation branch at Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
U.S. Army ROTC cadets from Auburn University hear from Robert Doerer, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general, during their visit to the home of Army Aviation to learn more about the Aviation branch at Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
U.S. Army ROTC cadets from Auburn University learn more about the capabilities of the Army Aviation branch from Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel J. Swanson, who serves as a CH-47F Chinook pilot with Company B, 1st Battalion, 223d Aviation Regiment, during their visit to Fort Novosel. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)