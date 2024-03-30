Bill Murray: Beautiful weather for Easter weekend in Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we approach the end of March, the lambs have replaced the lions, and relatively calm weather affects Alabama. We will deal with some strong storms on Tuesday and again at the end of the week. But, for now, some fine weather is in store for this Easter weekend.

SATURDAY: Today will be absolutely gorgeous, with highs in the middle and upper 70s after morning lows in the 40s. Temperatures tonight will generally be in the 50s as southerly winds bring in warmer and more moist air.

EASTER: Sunday will be like today, with a good supply of sunshine and high temperatures ranging from 77 to 83 degrees. Lows Sunday night will be in the lower 60s.

BALMY MONDAY: A ridge of high pressure across the southern United States is forecasting more nice weather on Monday. Highs will reach 80 in most areas, with some central Alabama locations approaching the middle 80s. Monday night lows will be in the lower and middle 60s.

TUESDAY STORMS: On Tuesday, the ridge will weaken enough for a cold front to approach from the northwest. Showers and storms will develop during the day, and there could be enough instability for some storms to be strong to severe. Damaging winds look like the main threat. The greatest threat appears to be during the afternoon.

COLD AIR ADVECTION: Behind the system, clearing skies and colder conditions will dominate by Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the 40s, with highs topping out in the 60s. Chillier but sunny conditions will prevail Thursday and Friday, with highs warming through the 60s and lows in the 40s. There could be frost in normally colder north Alabama locations on Thursday and Friday mornings.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Next weekend looks nice, with a good supply of sunshine both days, highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.