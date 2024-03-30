Recipe: Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham Glaze

I grew up in a family where a spiral-sliced ham was a popular entree for holiday meals – especially Easter. We didn’t have them often, so they were a special treat. And while many hams in the grocery store now come with a little packet of glaze, a ham is worth more than that.

This homemade ham glaze combines brown sugar, pineapple juice, soy sauce, mustard, vinegar and garlic to create a sweet, salty, tangy, sticky glaze that adds tons of flavor and keeps your ham juicy and delicious.

Why should I put a glaze on my ham?

Glazing a ham is the secret sauce to elevating your meal. It boosts flavor, making every bite a blend of sweet and savory that perfectly complements the ham’s natural taste.

Plus, it gives the ham an irresistible glossy finish that’ll have everyone oohing and aahing before they even take a bite. Not just a feast for the taste buds, it’s a feast for the eyes, too.

And let’s not forget that this pineapple brown sugar glaze keeps your ham moist and juicy, warding off any dreaded dryness. So, slathering on that glaze is like giving your ham a little extra love before it hits the table, ensuring it’s a hit with the family and a gorgeous centerpiece to boot.

What kind of ham should I use for baking?

Choosing the right ham to bake is all about finding something that suits your taste and the meal itself. For a baked ham, you’re generally looking at two main types: bone-in and boneless.

Let’s break it down:

Bone-in ham: This is the traditionalist’s choice. Keeping the bone in adds flavor and moisture throughout the baking process, making each slice tender and juicy. Plus, it presents beautifully on a dinner table. You’ve got options like a shank end (more flavorful, less expensive and has that classic ham look) or a butt end (meatier and a bit easier to carve). If you’re aiming for that iconic holiday table centerpiece, a bone-in ham might be your best bet. Boneless ham: If convenience is your middle name, then boneless ham will be your game. These hams are pre-trimmed, often pre-cooked and ready to go, making them super easy to slice. While you might sacrifice a bit of the flavor and moisture that the bone provides, the ease of carving and serving might just make up for it, especially if you’re feeding a crowd or looking for straightforward leftovers. Spiral-sliced ham: This is essentially a bone-in ham that’s been pre-sliced in a spiral fashion around the bone, offering the best of both worlds. You get all the benefits of that bone-in flavor and moisture with the added bonus of easy serving. No need to wrestle with carving at the table; each slice peels away effortlessly, making it a breeze to serve up generous portions. Spiral sliced hams are often sold pre-cooked, so you’re really just warming it up and adding your glaze to bring it to its full glory. It’s a great choice for gatherings where you want to minimize fuss without compromising on taste or presentation. Just remember, because it’s pre-sliced, you’ll want to watch it closely in the oven to ensure it doesn’t dry out. Covering it with foil and keeping a watchful eye will help keep it juicy and delicious. Spiral cut ham is the go-to for a hassle-free, flavorful feast that’ll have everyone coming back for seconds (and maybe thirds).

And then there’s the question of smoked vs. unsmoked, cured vs. uncured. Smoked hams bring that extra layer of flavor, while unsmoked hams offer a more natural taste of the pork. Cured hams are seasoned and preserved for a deeper taste, whereas uncured hams keep things simple and closer to the meat’s original flavor.

At the end of the day, it’s about what you and your guests will enjoy most. Looking for that show-stopping, flavor-packed centerpiece? Go bone-in. After convenience and easy prep? Boneless is your friend. And remember, no matter what ham you choose, a good glaze can bring it to life and make it a meal to remember.

Can I add some spices to my ham glaze recipe?

I’m not a huge fan of the ham glazes that have an overpowering flavor of warm spices. It’s just not my thing. So, I have not included any in this recipe. With that being said, you can absolutely include some.

Ground cinnamon, ground cloves, ginger, even black pepper are a great way to add more flavor.

When adding spices to your glaze, start with small amounts and taste as you go. Spices can be potent, and it’s easier to add more than it is to balance out an overly spiced glaze. Experimenting with these spices can not only add a delicious twist to your ham but also fill your kitchen with irresistible aromas.

Ingredient FAQ

Light brown sugar: I like to use light brown sugar because that’s typically what I have in my kitchen. Dark brown sugar works just as well, though. The darker sugar will give your glaze a deeper flavor, more like molasses.

Pineapple juice: Pineapple juice gives this glaze a delicious tangy flavor. If you don’t have pineapple juice on hand, orange juice works, too.

Soy sauce: I don’t love a glazed ham recipe that’s overly sweet, so I like to add a savory component as well. Soy sauce gives this pineapple glaze a great flavor and umami pop.

Stone-ground mustard: Stone-ground mustard gives this glaze an elevated level of deliciousness without the sharpness of its cousin, yellow mustard. Dijon mustard, whole grain, Creole mustard and spicy brown mustard will all work as a substitute.

Apple cider vinegar: I think all this sweetness needs a little sour, so apple cider vinegar to the rescue. It adds a marked tanginess that I love. You could use a white wine here as well. I just think plain white vinegar might be too much. If white vinegar is all you’ve got, maybe just use about half of what is called for in the recipe.

Garlic powder: Flavor, flavor, flavor. That’s what this garlic powder is all about. I like the smoothness of the garlic powder here, but you could swap it for a clove of minced garlic if you’d like.

Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham Glaze

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 4 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup pineapple juice

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

Combine the ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Prepare ham according to package instructions. About 20 to 30 minutes before the ham is done, brush the outside (and between the slices if using a spiral-sliced ham) with the glaze. Return to the oven to finish baking. If desired, reserve some of the glaze and brush on the top before putting the ham under the broiler until bubbly and caramelized.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information – calories 94 kilocalories, carbohydrates 23 grams, protein 0.4 grams, fat 0.1 gram, saturated fat 0.01 gram, polyunsaturated fat 0.03 grams, monounsaturated fat 0.1 gram, sodium 140 milligrams, potassium 57 milligrams, fiber 0.2 grams, sugar 23 grams, vitamin A 3IU, vitamin C 1 milligram, calcium 22 milligrams, iron 0.3 milligrams.

