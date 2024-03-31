Yamini Bhat’s mission is to help Alabamians find opportunity and thrive

Yamini Bhat wakes up every day and asks herself, “How can I empower other people?”

“I start my day every day thinking about it,” she says. “If you’re not fueling your community, then what are you doing and how do you expect your community to pour back into you? People in this community pour into each other. I have never lived in another city where I felt like people were pouring into me like Birmingham does.”

Bhat calls herself an “Alabama boomerang.” Born in India, she has been in the U.S. for almost 27 years. In that time, she spent 13 years in Mobile, four years in Birmingham, six years in other states and returned to Birmingham in 2020. Alabama is the place she will always call home.

Passionate about empowering Alabama communities, Bhat has devoted her career to advancing racial justice and equity. As the founding executive director of Birmingham Corps, she leads the organization’s strategy, overseeing partnerships, programs, fundraising and community outreach. Inspired by Baltimore Corps, Birmingham Corps promotes an inclusive workplace culture.

Birmingham Corps launched in 2022 and focuses on providing high-paid service opportunities for economic mobility. Its AmeriCorps program aims to increase Alabama’s workforce participation rate by expanding economic opportunities for unemployed and underemployed residents. It’s a cause that keeps Bhat inspired every day.

As a former Teach for America educator, public servant and nonprofit leader, Bhat believes in providing every Birmingham resident with a rich educational and workforce experience. She is committed to social change and upward mobility, and she sees Birmingham Corps as a vehicle for creating an inclusive and thriving environment that helps residents reach their full potential.

We wanted to learn more about her passion for Birmingham and find out where she eats when she’s not working to better Alabama.

This is Alabama: What do you love most about your hometown?

Yamini Bhat: I like to say that I was raised by Mobile but made by Birmingham, so in a way I am lucky to have two hometowns in Alabama. Regardless of which city I am talking about, the thing I love the most about both of them is the people. The community’s ability to love on you, and welcome you in, is remarkable. I’ve lived in a lot of different places, but I have never lived in a place that’s so welcoming. Whether it’s the warm embrace of Mobile or the open arms of Birmingham, the sense of community and genuine care from the people here make both cities feel like home to me. It’s this unwavering spirit of hospitality and inclusivity that truly sets Alabama apart and makes me proud to call it home.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Bhat: One thing people across the country should know about Alabama is that it’s so much more than what movies stereotypically portray. We are home to some of the brightest and most courageous leaders. We are rich in history, biodiversity, ethnic diversity and so much innovation. Alabama’s story is one of resilience, progress and a vibrant tapestry of cultures. From the civil rights movement to groundbreaking advancements in technology and industry, our state continues to shape the fabric of America in profound ways. So, when you think of Alabama, think beyond the stereotypes and recognize the depth and diversity of our heritage and contributions.

TIA: Who would be on your Alabama Mount Rushmore?

Bhat: This question is so challenging to only pick four people. Alabama has numerous inspirational individuals.

Since this is “my” Mount Rushmore, my mom deserves a place. While not a historical figure, she’s an award-winning public school teacher in Mobile, impacting countless lives.

My first year of teaching, I taught the exact same grade level and content that she had been teaching. We grew super close. She was the one who reminded me that it’s not about the tests, it’s about the kids – that your primary job is to care about the child and their wellbeing holistically. Her embodiment of empathy, kindness and accountability fuels my daily public service.

Next, John Lewis claims a spot. Though Georgia may stake a claim, he’s an Alabama native, pivotal in the American civil rights movement, leading the Freedom Rides and the Selma march across Edmund Pettus Bridge (Bloody Sunday).

Then, Claudette Colvin — an often-overlooked figure in history — earns her place. As a teenager, she paved the way for the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955, preceding Rosa Parks. Her story illustrates that age isn’t a barrier to standing up for oneself and inspiring others.

Lastly, Laverne Cox, hailing from Mobile, is more than a fabulous actress; she’s a leading LGBTQ advocate. A trailblazer for the transgender community, she emerged from a state historically known for its anti-transgender policies. Her resilience, bravery and service are truly remarkable.

The common thread among these individuals is their ability to overcome adversity and transform negative experiences into beacons of empowerment for others. This resilience epitomizes the beauty of Alabama.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Bhat: The people of Alabama are complex. Having lived in multiple countries and cities across the U.S., I’ve encountered various misconceptions about Alabama. It’s disheartening when people negatively stereotype my home state, picturing it as a place filled with uneducated individuals amidst dirt roads and tumbleweeds.

However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Whether from rural areas like the Black Belt, metropolitan cities like Birmingham, the Gulf Coast or the Appalachian foothills, Alabamians are remarkably resourceful and entrepreneurial.

I firmly believe that resourcefulness and innovation represent the highest form of intelligence, even if it doesn’t align with the traditional notion of “being smart.” Alabama’s people embody these qualities, constantly finding creative solutions and seizing opportunities. So, despite the misconceptions, the people of Alabama defy stereotypes and contribute greatly to the state’s richness and diversity.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Bhat: If you’re in Birmingham, I highly recommend visiting Le Fresca and indulging in their Porky Pizza with Basil, paired with an espresso martini. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss, offering the best Italian cuisine you’ll ever taste.

Outside of Le Fresca, Birmingham has quite the international food scene: Bay Leaf (Indian), Abhi’s Eatery (sushi), Red Pearl (Chinese), Makario’s (Mediterranean) and so much more. Wear your stretchy pants when you’re eating in Birmingham.

