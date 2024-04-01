BL Harbert nails contract to construct medical school building at University of South Alabama

Birmingham-based BL Harbert International has been awarded the contract to build the new Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine building at the University of South Alabama (USA) in Mobile.

The 295,000-square-foot building will occupy a site along University Boulevard near North Drive and will complete a medical education hub on campus that includes the College of Nursing, the Pat Capps Covey College of Allied Health Professions, the Health Simulation Building and the Charles M. Baugh Biomedical Library.

The $200 million project is scheduled to be completed in late 2026. It is expected to enable the school to increase its annual medical student graduates from 80 to 100, with further expansion possible in the future.

“This is an exciting time for the University of South Alabama,” USA President Jo Bonner said in a news release. “The growth of the Whiddon College of Medicine will allow us to educate and train more physicians and provide the instruction and lab space that match the high quality of training and research that are synonymous with a University of South Alabama medical education.”

Dr. John Marymont, dean of the medical school and USA vice president for medical affairs, said, “The Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine serves as a beacon of light for innovative research and quality medical education whose mission is to meet the healthcare needs of Alabamians.

“I would like to thank the hundreds of people across the entire university working tirelessly together to make this a reality.” Marymont added.

Site preparation for the building began in June 2023. The work included demolition of Alpha Halls East and South.

“As our site preparation phase wraps up, we are pleased to have awarded the contract to BL Harbert, and we are looking forward to partnering with them as a member of our team for the building construction as we take the next step in the delivery of this transformational project for our campus,” said Buck Kelley, USA’s chief facilities management officer.

Whiddon College of Medicine is one of 158 accredited MD-granting institutions in the United States, and one of only two in the state. More than 1,139 of its graduates are practicing medicine in Alabama, USA officials said.

Among the five-story, 294,284-square-foot building’s features are 54,000 square feet of classroom and office space, 92,000 square feet of research labs and a 16,500-square-foot anatomy lab suite. Student lounges and a storm shelter also are included in the design.

The Alabama Power Foundation is among the numerous supporters of the project. Other supporters include The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the J.L. Bedsole Foundation and the Daniel Foundation of Alabama. Public sources for the project include the city of Mobile, which has pledged $10 million, and Mobile County, which has pledged $5 million. State and federal funds also are supporting the project. Multiple individual donors have contributed.

“We’re honored to work with the University of South Alabama on a legacy project that will significantly benefit our organizations,” said Dan Price, BL Harbert senior vice president.

Headquartered in Birmingham, BL Harbert has U.S. and international groups that include more than 10,000 employees. The company posted revenues of $1 billion in 2022, according to its website. Since 2000, its international group has completed more than $5 billion in new construction in more than 50 countries.

Information for this article came from the BL Harbert International and University of South Alabama websites.