Demolitions in downtown Oxford, Alabama, signal renewal efforts

A proposed children’s museum is among the proposals for a rejuvenated downtown.

The city of Oxford is demolishing several unsafe buildings in its historic downtown, a bittersweet decision as officials press forward to revitalize the district.

Historic Main Street Oxford (HMSO) and the city announced the demolition of structures at nine properties on East Choccolocco Street and Spring Street. The demolitions are expected to be completed by June 1, according to a news release.

Officials said they ultimately determined the demolition was necessary for the city to move forward on planned district enhancements, including construction of a proposed Alabama Children’s Museum, that the city hopes will attract “mixed-use commercial development to the area,” the news release said.

“Preserving the history and character of historic Downtown Oxford is paramount to our community’s identity,” said Hunter Gentry, HMSO director. “However, after careful consideration and consultation with experts, we determined that the deteriorating conditions of the buildings posed significant risks to public safety. It is with a heavy heart that we proceed with the demolition, but we remain committed to honoring the memories of the families who once called East Choccolocco Street home.”

Indeed, the process of tearing down to build anew is somewhat unusual for Oxford; much of its commercial and residential expansion for more than half a century has been into lightly developed areas, pasture or woodland.

“This demolition project represents a pivotal moment for our community’s revitalization efforts, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the transformation of historic Downtown Oxford,” Mayor Alton Craft said in the news release.

Prior to the beginning the demolition, surveys and photos were taken of the structures, the news release said.

“While it is with a sense of nostalgia that we bid farewell to these structures, their removal paves the way for exciting developments that will breathe new life into our beloved neighborhood, fostering growth, prosperity and a renewed sense of community spirit,” Craft said.

The city’s downtown district has already benefitted from several projects, including the Oxford Performing Arts Center. A new restaurant and event space, Spring Street Station, is also planned in the city’s old railroad depot, which is undergoing restoration.

The Alabama Power Foundation has supported the city of Oxford, most recently for its Festival of Lights. To learn more about historic downtown Oxford, click here.