Alabama volunteers hitting streets, shorelines for springtime cleanups

Randolph County group hosts monthlong campaign; many other cleanups slated statewide through April.

Folks in Randolph County are rolling up their sleeves for a spring litter cleanup, kicking off Saturday in the county seat of Wedowee. Similar efforts are springing up across the state this month as volunteers fan out to make Alabama just a little bit cleaner.

The Randolph County cleanup is coordinated by the local branch of Alabama People Against a Littered State, or ALPALS. The countywide cleanup will continue through April.

Dan Christensen, ALPALS Randolph County coordinator, said volunteers plan to gather from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Wake and Shake Donuts, 108 Main St. South in downtown Wedowee. The organization will distribute trash bags and other information related to ALPALS programs and the monthlong cleanup while volunteers enjoy coffee and donuts.

“We truly believe that there is nothing so special and dedicated as the heart of a volunteer,” an ALPALS news release about the cleanup stated. “Since 1987, Alabama PALS and our valued partners have created, maintained and implemented successful, statewide litter prevention programs that have improved and beautified each and every corner of our great state.”

Among the programs ALPALS helps coordinate is the Alabama Adopt-a-Mile program, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation. To date, more than 860 miles of state, U.S. and county highways in the state have been adopted and are maintained by volunteer groups, according to the ALPALS website.

Another ALPALS initiative is the Alabama Clean Campus Program. More than 550 schools are now enrolled in the effort, in which school administrators, teachers and students work together on beautification and keeping their campuses litter-free.

Jamie Mitchell of ALPALS said there are more than 100 counties, cities, neighborhood organizations and community colleges that have cleanups planned during April.

For more information about the Randolph County spring cleanup campaign, follow the county’s ALPALS site on Facebook. To learn about cleanups taking place in your vicinity, contact Mitchell at jamie@alpals.org or call the ALPALS office at 334-263-7737. For general information about ALPALS, visit alpals.org or the organization’s Facebook page.

Here’s just a small sampling of cleanups happening across the state this month:

April 6, Lake Martin area – The annual Reuben Thornton Memorial Spring Cleanup on the lower end of Lake Martin begins with a 7 a.m. breakfast at the Red Hill Community Center, west of Martin Dam near the community of Eclectic, and wraps up with lunch and live music beginning at 11 a.m. at the Lake Martin Mini Mall. Dumpsters will be located at both the community center and mini mall. More information is on Instagram.

April 6, Lay Lake at Plant Gaston (Coosa River) – For information about this Renew Our Rivers cleanup event, contact Andy Foster at rafoster@southernco.com or 205-669-8129.

April 6, Roosevelt City neighborhood in Birmingham – Volunteers will gather at 10 a.m. at the Roosevelt City Recreation Center, 5904 Higan Ave. The cleanup concludes at noon. For more information, click here.

Through April 20, Lay Lake – Another Renew Our Rivers event, this Lay Lake cleanup continues through Saturday, April 20. Contact Judy Jones at 205-602-6605 for more information.

April 12, Smith Lake (Cullman County) – For information about this Renew Our Rivers event, contact Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981.

April 13, Alexander City – The Second Saturday Clean Up Day begins at Strand Park at 8:30 a.m., hosted by Main Street Alexander City and the Lake Martin Resource Association. Nonprofit organizations that take part are eligible for cash prizes, based on the number of volunteers they bring and the number of trash bags they fill up. For more information, contact Michelle West at Main Street Alexander City at 256-786-0584.

April 13, Avondale Park in Birmingham – This volunteer cleanup at one of the city’s oldest parks takes place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Meet at the Rose Garden Pavilion on 40th Street South. The cleanup happens every second Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., and is hosted by Friends of Avondale Park.

April 18-19, Smith Lake (Winston County) – For information about this Renew Our Rivers cleanup, contact Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com.

April 27, Weiss Lake – For details about this Renew Our Rivers cleanup, contact Matt Adams at 678-347-5171.