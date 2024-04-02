Alabama’s Bevill State, Bishop State HVAC Fast Track Programs accepting applications for summer classes

Applications are being accepted for the summer 2024 classes of the HVAC Fast Track Programs at Bevill State Community College and Bishop State Community College.

The programs are an innovative partnership between Alabama Power and the two community colleges to help address an emerging workforce need in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) field.

The HVACR Workforce Development Foundation cites a U.S. shortage of more than 170,000 technicians skilled at installing, servicing and repairing HVACR systems.

Through the HVAC Fast Track programs, students receive hands-on training and learn diagnostic techniques, use of testing equipment and principles of mechanics, electricity and electronics related to repair. Students who complete the program earn EPA Section 608 Refrigerant certifications, preparing them to take the NATE Ready to Work exam and Support Technician exam.

The summer 2024 classes run for 11 weeks beginning in June, with students attending Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bevill State or Bishop State campuses.

Applications for Bevill State are due April 12 and for Bishop State on April 15.

Enrollment is open to high school graduates or people ages 18 and older earning GED diplomas. Scholarships are available but the program has limited seating.

For more information about the Bevill State program, click here or contact Wendy Jenkins at 1-800-648-3271, ext. 5713, or wendy.jenkins@bscc.edu. For more information about the Bishop State program, click here or contact Daphne Stamps at 251-665-4130 or dstamps@bishop.edu.