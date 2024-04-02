James Spann: Severe storms possible across Alabama late this afternoon, tonight

James Spann urges Alabamians to stay alert with strong storms possible later today from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ACTIVE WEATHER AHEAD: A dynamic weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms into Alabama later today and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for about the northern third of the state (from Birmingham north), with a slight risk (level 2) down to the Gulf Coast.

The window for strong to severe thunderstorms opens up around 3 p.m. over the northwest corner of the state; storms will move southeastward through the night.

THREATS: Heavier thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight will have the potential to produce strong, damaging straight-line winds and large hail. A few tornadoes are possible, especially in the enhanced risk area over north Alabama. But a tornado can’t be ruled out in other parts of the state.

The SPC has a hatched area over north Alabama in its tornado outlook, meaning a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) is a possibility.

There is still a good bit of uncertainty in how this all plays out over the next 24 hours; the primary surface low is far north of Alabama, and clouds will likely limit instability here to some degree. But high-resolution models hint at a secondary surface low forming over Mississippi with a stronger low-level jet developing this evening.

The best-case scenario is that we get away with just strong storms with gusty winds and some hail, but you have to plan on the worst case, which involves potential for a few tornadoes.

Have a reliable way of hearing severe weather warnings (never an outdoor siren) and have a good plan if you happen to fall in a tornado warning polygon. If you live in a mobile home, know the location of the nearest shelter and have transportation available. Having a severe weather threat like this in Alabama during the first week of April is nothing unusual; we will get through the event together.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be breezy and much cooler, with highs in the 60s. Clouds will likely linger much of the day over the northern counties, with lots of sun for the southern part of Alabama. Dry weather continues Thursday and Friday with a good supply of sunshine both days.

FROST/FREEZE POTENTIAL: Lows will drop into the 30s for much of the state Friday and Saturday mornings, with a good chance of frost. Colder spots will have the potential for freezing temperatures. Growers will need to keep a close eye on temperature forecasts. On the positive side, there is a good chance this will be the last frost/freeze threat this season for most places.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Sunny weather continues over the weekend; the high will be in the 60s Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks unsettled for much of the week with some chance of rain daily. Stronger storms will be possible by midweek. ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An F3 tornado tore through Dallas. Ten people were killed and 216 were injured. Total damage was $1.5 million. This tornado was among the most photographed and studied in history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Severe thunderstorms spawned 56 tornadoes in the central U.S., including 17 in the Red River Region of Texas and Oklahoma. The tornadoes claimed 30 lives and injured 383 other people. A violent tornado near Messer, Oklahoma, left only the carpet tack strips on the slab of a house it destroyed and carried a motel sign 30 miles.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.