Weather update: Much of Alabama now at enhanced risk of severe weather later today

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms to cover most of Alabama for later today and into the night.

A dynamic storm system will bring an organized band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama. All types of severe weather (tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail) are possible throughout the state.

TIMING: The window for severe storms will open as early as 3 p.m. across northwest Alabama, and then the threat will spread south and east through the state during the evening and overnight. The severe weather threat will be over for Alabama by 5 or 6 a.m.

THREATS: Stronger thunderstorms will have the potential to produce strong, damaging straight-line winds and large hail. Some tornadoes are possible as well. The best dynamics with this system will be over the Ohio Valley, where a potential tornado outbreak is possible later today. But, still, in Alabama there are enough ingredients in place that some tornadoes are possible for most of the state, especially within the enhanced risk area.

The SPC has a hatched area over Alabama in its tornado outlook, meaning a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) is a possibility. Additionally, winds of 70 mph are possible, and hail up to ping-pong-ball size could occur.

The best-case scenario is that we get away with just strong storms with gusty winds and some hail, but you have to plan on the worst case, which involves potential for a few tornadoes. As the late, great J.B. Elliot always said, “When it comes to thunderstorms in Alabama, expect the unexpected.”

This will be a quick-hitting system, and flooding is not expected as rainfall amounts will be one-half to 1 inch for the northern half of Alabama and less than one-half inch for the southern counties.

CALL TO ACTION: With any severe weather event, but especially an overnight event, be ready to act immediately. Have multiple, reliable ways to receive severe weather alerts Never, ever, ever rely on an outdoor siren. Every Alabama home and business needs a NOAA Weather Radio (the most popular model is the Midland WR-120, which is sold in many big-box retailers). The other way is your phone; be sure emergency alerts are enabled (look under settings and notifications), and install the free ABC 33/40 Weather app.

Know the safe place in your house, and in that safe place have helmets for everyone. Bicycle helmets and batting helmets work well. We also recommend portable air horns and hard-soled shoes for everyone. If you live in an apartment complex, you can’t be above the first level. Shelter with a friend on the ground level or ask management if they can open the clubhouse during a tornado warning.

If you live in a mobile home, you cannot stay there during a tornado warning; they offer little to no protection from severe storms. Know the location of the nearest shelter or business that is open 24/7. Know how to get there quickly.

BE A HERO: Tell your friends, neighbors and relatives about the threat and what they need to do to get ready. If they fall in a tornado warning polygon, call them or text them to let them know about the threat.

This is the core of our severe weather season in Alabama, so events like this are not uncommon. Many of you have anxiety about severe weather, especially those who have gone through tornadoes or other kinds of violent weather. Have comfort knowing that even on the biggest severe weather days, odds of any one home being hit by a tornado are very low. But you have to pay attention and be prepared. We will get through the event together.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Ryan Stinnett and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.