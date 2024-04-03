Alabama’s Regions Field and the Birmingham Barons will have you singing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ (for dinner)
Peanuts and Cracker Jack? Think bigger. They’re swinging for the fences at Regions Field when it comes to ballpark foods.
The Birmingham Barons host their first home game of the 2024 season on April 5 against the Chattanooga Lookouts, and fans can expect an expanded lineup of fun, new ballpark foods and favorite local brews.
We’re talking about giant, loaded, fluffy baked potatoes; a whole new way to enjoy pork rinds; and caramelized fried cinnamon rolls, along with some of the South’s most beloved barbecue.
All this and more was on the table at Regions Field recently when the Barons chefs and staff shared the new food menu for the 2024 season. There’s attention and intention at play here – attention to detail and creativity and a clear intention to enhance the fan experience.
Jonathan Nelson, president and general manager of the Birmingham Barons, says: “Our staff does a great job being so creative, listening to the fans’ comments and suggestions and incorporating them into the next year’s food and beverage menu. We’re just thrilled to be able to continue the tradition; this is one of the bigger metrics as we get closer to the season each year.
“I think it’s just part of the overall experience,” he adds. “No matter where you go, whether it’s a Major League or a Minor League game, there’s a much more concentrated effort to make sure that we offer not only higher-end, quality items but tastes of the community as well.”
It’s a thoughtful, inventive approach they’ve been practicing for years.
“When we moved downtown in 2013,” Nelson says, “we created a few new food and beverage items, and it really took off. It became part of the overall experience. And whether it was just word of mouth, reputation, whatever, people came to Regions Field, and they always asked for that ‘Magic City Dog.’ Then the next year, we introduced the ‘Steel City Burger,’ and we continue to add more to it. I think that people loved the unique items and the names centric to the Magic City area.”
The team – meaning everyone in the Birmingham Barons organization – is excited about the new offerings, says food and beverage director Gus Stoudemire. The new dishes include:
- The Barons Brisket Baker (the “Triple B”), which is a giant baked potato loaded with smoked beef brisket and topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, bourbon sauce and green onions.
- The Junkyard Hawg features light, crispy pork rinds combined with smoked brisket, creamy queso cheese, maple-bacon sauce and sliced jalapeño peppers. “If you’re not a fan of pork rinds, you will be after you try that,” Stoudemire says.
- A Chili Cheese Footlong is an extra-long hotdog with rich Texas chili, shredded cheese and jalapeño peppers.
- A Polish Sausage Dog features crisp, savory sauteed peppers and onions.
People are already talking about the new Fried Cinnamon Rolls. Fans will get three crunchy-edged, caramelized cinnamon rolls with sticky vanilla icing that they can top (if they want) with sprinkles or chocolate. “Those are going to be very addictive to people,” Stoudemire says. “We’re already hooked on them.”
He adds: “It’s a baseball game, but we want our fans to have a great experience, too. With all the food and beverage that we sell here, we try to do our part as far as the game-day experience goes for all the fans.”
Some foods have become traditions at Barons games.
Dreamland Bar-B-Que has partnered with the Barons for years, and this beloved barbecue producer sells its own products (ribs, sandwiches and more) on the concourse behind Right Field and provides vital ingredients for some of the ballpark’s most popular foods.
Dreamland CEO Betsy McAtee says: “We love being a part of the fan experience in a beautiful downtown venue with a family-oriented, favorite summer pastime. Many first-time visitors to Birmingham experience Dreamland through our concessions during a Barons baseball game.” Once they get a taste of this authentic Southern barbecue, she says, they often will visit the restaurants to enjoy the entire menu outside of what they enjoyed during the game.
“The Birmingham Barons were one of our first concession partners going back to when they played at The Hoover Met,” McAtee says. “Based on our success with the organization, we were thrilled to be a concessions partner when the team moved to Regions Field in 2013. We are anxiously awaiting the first pitch for this year’s season to begin.”
Additionally, these favorites will be available again:
- Magic City Dog – Introduced for the inaugural season at Regions Field, this ballpark staple includes Dreamland’s smoked sausage and tangy vinegar-based barbecue sauce, crisp coleslaw, and a dab of spicy mustard.
- Nashville Hot Mac ‘n’ Cheese – Introduced in 2023, this creamy macaroni and cheese is studded with tender, spicy bites of Nashville-style hot chicken.
- Irish Nachos – These crisp fries topped with Dreamland pulled pork and a nacho cheese sauce have been a perennial bestseller since 2018.
Barons baseball fans love their special nights, and this year there are even more of them.
Starting with this new season, Tuesdays will be Taco Tuesdays, with $2 tacos. Wet Nose Wednesdays (bring your furry friends!) are even better this year with the addition of the Babe’s Pup Cup full of whipped cream and topped with a treat. And Thirsty Thursdays are still a thing with discounted ice-cold brews.
Speaking of brews, the Barons partner with several local and regional craft breweries, and selections include Good People Brewing Company’s Muchacho Mexican-style lager and bestselling IPA, TrimTab Brewing Co.’s 205 Pale Ale and Paradise Now raspberry Berliner weisse, Monday Night Brewing’s Dr. Robot berry lemon sour and Blind Pirate blood orange IPA, and Cahaba Brewing Co.’s Cahaba Blonde. Domestic beers include Miller Lite, Coors Light, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy Peach, and Blue Moon.
Updates on the 2024 season can be found through the Barons social media pages or at www.barons.com.